Senior Night soccer

Senior night for girls and boys soccer

 Nick Carroll, Review Staff

SUNRISE SUMMIT –  Hampshire (9-3-4) went 2-1 last week with an impressive comeback win over Frankfort 4-1, a blowout win over Berkeley Springs 6-0 and a tough loss against sectional rival Washington 3-0.

On Thursday evening, the Trojans celebrated senior night and enjoyed a 6-0 victory over Berkeley Springs to win their 9th game of the season. 

