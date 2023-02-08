Lady Trojans earn defining week
ROMNEY — If Hampshire coach Troy Crane’s crew continues at this rate, they’ll start calling themselves the wrecking crew.
Lady Trojans earn defining week
The Lady Trojans put together a three-out-of-four win week, which is solid under any circumstances.
The Lady Trojans put together a three-out-of-four win week, which is solid under any circumstances.
However, when one looks at the list of opponents — Beall, Martinsburg and Jefferson, with the lone loss coming at Frankfort — a bright future seems to take shape.
Beall, which is considered one of the area’s top teams, fell in Romney 45-44 to the up and coming Trojans in overtime Saturday night.
