KINGWOOD – In typical 2020 fashion, the scrimmage on Friday night against Preston was anything but smooth sailing. Rains poured down from the almost heavens and lightning caused an extensive delay just after 2 series of plays. The field was sloppy, the air was foggy and the stands were scarce, but no matter the tough conditions, both teams walked away feeling they accomplished something during the scrimmage.
Although a scrimmage with untimed downs, 10-play series, no special teams and a simplified playbook is a tough way to forecast the season, 1 word could be used when asked to describe the Trojans performance – better.
Perhaps the most improved aspect of the Trojans was their overall physicality. Coach Rule agreed with that assessment. “You’re right, in year 2 of our defense and our offense we have upped our expectations and the kids realize now what we expect of them and they understand that we are not blowing smoke when we say the best 11 are going to play.”
One unit that was impressive was the defensive line, as they were able to penetrate the backfield and put consistent pressure on the Knights QB.
“We tried moving our D-line around a little bit more using stunts and they did a really good job on Friday night,” Rule affirmed.
Although the Trojans couldn’t find a way to punch the ball in the endzone, the offense did have some success rushing the football off-tackle and around the ends, thanks to the blocking of the offensive line and running back Alex Pritts.
“Pritts did a really good job running the football and when our offensive line is clicking that’s going to do a really good job for our running backs,” said Rule.
“Our running backs have to understand whether they do or don’t have a hole that they have to run hard every single play and he had a few good runs on the edge and he does a good job of keeping his shoulder square and getting downhill.”
The biggest question mark heading into the scrimmage was the quarterback position. Tra Bryson, Easton Shanholtz, and Alex Hott were in the mix to be the starter come Friday, but after the scrimmage, neither one truly separated themselves from the pack.
“In the circumstances we were in because of the weather and everything, none of them stood out fully,” Rule explained.
“But we have an idea of who takes charge and who commands the most out of the offense and that’s the guy we are going to go with.”
When pressed for some of the decision making factors on who would be under center on brand new Rannells Field on Friday nigh, Coach Rule reiterated his analysis of the QB
“From the scrimmage it was tough to take,” said Rule.
“We had a few hiccups and not the quarterbacks faults, but we had some errant throws and some missed blocks from our receivers. Our line gave us great timing to throw the football, but we have got to be able to throw the football, but we have to be able to catch the ball and our other receivers have to be able to block.”
For the fans that weren’t in attendance clamoring on what team won the game, that’s a tough call. Did Preston find the endzone? Yes. Did Hampshire? No. However, the goal of any scrimmage isn’t to win, it’s to get better and certainly one of the takeaways from the exhibition contest was that Hampshire has improved from last season. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.