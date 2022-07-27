MORGANTOWN – Could Alek Manoah become West Virginia University’s most consequential athlete since Jerry West?

That’s saying a lot, but he certainly took a step in that direction during Wednesday night’s appearance in the 2022 All-Star Game when the American League defeated the National League 3-2. Manoah was mic’d up and wearing an earpiece for the FOX broadcast during his second-inning stint, and many in the sports world got their first glimpse of his wit, enthusiasm and charisma.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.