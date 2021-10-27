West Virginia’s 2nd half of the fall wild turkey hunting season open here and in most other counties Monday.
The 1st fall season, which included all 55 counties, ran Oct. 9-17.
“There is still ample time to get out and enjoy the fall woods pursuing this big game bird,” said Mike Peters, wild turkey biologist for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.
In Hampshire and neighboring counties the season will last until Nov. 14. The other counties include Berkeley, Morgan, Mineral, Grant, Hardy, Pendleton, Tucker, Pocahontas, Randolph, Monroe, Greenbrier, Nicholas and Webster.
The season runs only through Sunday (Oct. 31) in 11 counties from Preston and Upshur in the east to Wood and Mason in the west and including all the Northern Panhandle.
Preliminary estimates of brood production are up slightly from last year, indicating a potential for a slight increase in fall harvest. However, mast conditions this year are much improved over last year’s and are even above the long-term average. Soft mast species did especially well.
“The bottom line is birds may be hard to find this year because good mast conditions allow them to be pretty much anywhere,” Peters said.
During the fall season, only one bird of either sex can be harvested using a bow, crossbow or gun. Hunting hours are from a half hour before sunrise to a half hour after sunset. The use of electronic calls and bait is prohibited. ο
