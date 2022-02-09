HEDGESVILLE – Win or lose, the Hampshire wrestling team continues to put forth effort no matter who lines up on the mat against them.
As a team, the Trojans lost all 3 matches. Musselman beat HHS 52-6, Woodgrove won 75-6 and Hedgesville defeated Hampshire 48-33.
“I was happy how we did against Hedgesville,” said head coach Wes Heavener.
“We went out flat against Woodgrove and it showed. It took an entire dual meet to get warmed up.”
Perhaps the highlight of the day was when Gabe Hamm won his match against Woodgrove.
“Gabe got us our only win against Woodgrove, which was pretty cool considering he is a senior and we were honoring seniors on that day,” said Heavener.
This weekend is huge for 1 Trojan grappler as freshman Kaylie Hall will be competing in the West Virginia girls championship.
The event takes place on Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Elite Sports Center in Parkersburg.
Check out the Hampshire Review website and Facebook page for updates on Hall’s performance at states. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.