Hunters in West Virginia harvested 694 gobblers during the fall turkey season.
Preliminary results by the Division of Natural Resources show hunters harvested 33.1 percent fewer birds this fall than last year.
The low harvest may be in part due to mast conditions. Statewide mast conditions are 61 percent above 2020 and 8 percent above the long-term average with soft mast species doing very well.
“We were expecting the fall harvest to be higher due to the good turkey production we had this year,” said Mike Peters, DNR wild turkey and migratory game bird biologist. “It appears good mast conditions may have spread the birds thin across the landscape, making them more difficult to hunt and less susceptible to harvest.”
As reported in the 2021 West Virginia Mast Survey and Hunter Outlook, this year’s wild turkey brood observations were above what was reported last year and were the highest in the past 5 years.
The 2021 fall turkey harvest came in 30.7 percent below the 5-year average and 39.5 percent below the 10-year average. This is the 3rd year with a declining fall harvest and the lowest harvest since 1962, when 664 birds were taken.
District 2, which includes Hampshire County, is the only district that reported an increased harvest over last year’s numbers. District 2 also had the highest harvest with 168 birds.
Greenbrier County led the state with 41 birds, followed by Hardy and Monroe counties at 36 each, Pocahontas at 34 and Mason at 33. All of these counties had a 4-week season, except Mason County, which had a 2-week season. o
