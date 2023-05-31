Cassell Wayne "Ike" Mowery

Cassell Wayne "Ike" Mowery

MORGANTOWN – A Mountaineer sports tragedy, since lost to history, occurred 100 years ago on Wednesday, May 30, 1923, and casted a pall over the WVU campus on Memorial Day weekend.

That was the afternoon West Virginia University first baseman Cassell “Ike” Mowery was accidentally struck in the head with a baseball during a game played against Pitt at the old Athletic Field on the WVU’s downtown campus located in an area where the Mountainlair currently sits.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.