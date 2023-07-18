Save the wall

The first time I drove through Romney it was completely by accident. In 2012, I was returning from a trip to North Carolina headed home toward Pittsburgh (Zelienople, to be exact) and I had no intentions of cruising the Northwestern Turnpike.
All of a sudden my GPS barked at me to reroute due to traffic on I-81. I looked at my sidekick Lady Pooch, who was napping in the backseat, and said, “Let’s go for an adventure.”
I remember driving into Romney with the windows down just after sunset. It was a picturesque evening in the late summer.
My Civic traversed the twists and turns of Capon Bridge and avoided the police officers in Augusta. After encountering the glow on Sunrise Summit I headed down the 3-lane.
A quaint little motel with a Kool quirky name welcomed me to West Virginia’s oldest town. The speed limit dropped to 35 mph, which allowed me to slow down and soak in this tiny mountain town.
My next memory was that of an isolated bold red caboose, proudly illuminated in a luscious grass field.
A stellar brick structure with Roman pillars seemingly burst with pride. The old-school architecture caught my eye, with a subtle 2-foot stonewall in the foreground, that separated a lovely campus from the city sidewalks. What college campus was this?
I found my answer at the tail end of my encounter. Nine words written in cursive answered my question, “West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.”
I loved it then. I still love it now. But it’s different now. This is now my hometown. This is where I live. This is where I work. This is a part of my life. That’s why I care.
This town is more than just the oldest town in West Virginia. It is stuffed full of history unlike many towns of America.
George Washington surveyed here.
Stonewall Jackson fought here.
Governors lived here.
The Redskins founder is buried here.
West Virginia’s oldest newspaper writes here.
If nothing else, Romney is history.
We may not have high-speed Internet (thanks, Frontier) and we may not have big box stores (please stay away,) but we do have history.
WVSDB is a critical portion of that history.
A year-and-a-half ago, the admin building’s death by fire pierced the hearts of everyone.
“We are committed to rebuilding what was lost and making sure this institution has what it needs to continue its important mission in Hampshire County,” Gov. Jim Justice said on Feb. 27, 2022.
I didn’t realize “rebuilding,” meant tearing down the stone wall built by W.W. Keister in the 1920s. Although the stone wall sits on state property, Keister’s work is unique to Hampshire County, as he designed and built the Parsons Bell Tower at Indian Mound Cemetery, the stone house across from the Romney Dairy Queen and the Pin Oak Fountain, all out of rocks from the South Branch River.
Let’s shift focus to the meeting that took place on May 18 that announced a proposal to remove the stone perimeter.
According Micah Whitlow, West Virginia’s director of school facilities:
“On May 18, 2023, the WVSDB met with students, teachers, and community members to discuss the campus plans for the previous Administration Building area. It was presented to this group that the greatest need for the school was a safe entry for buses and cars to drop off and pick up students that have visual and hearing impairments.”
As he states, the meeting was to discuss campus plans “for the previous Administration Building area.”
The stone wall area is not located in the same area as the Admin building. But the purpose of this meeting became more clear when Chris Campbell from ZMM Architects laid out a proposal to eliminate the stone wall.
Once again, the community was not made aware beforehand that this meeting was to discuss the demolition of the stone wall. The stone wall didn’t burn. The Admin building burned.
Local constituents feel hoodwinked. The stated objective of the meeting wasn’t followed; therefore the community never had the chance to loudly voice their affection for the rock wall.
If the outcome from the meeting spotlights the removal of the stone wall, it only encourages locals to speculate of a “Charleston agenda.”
Speaking of Charleston, here is more from Micah Whitlow,
“At the meeting, it was stated by the project architects that the installation of a bus loop could require “substantial parts of the stone wall along Route 50 to be removed.” However, the bus loop design is still in the preliminary stages, and the school has yet to receive plans from the architect that indicate the extent of the wall that would need to be removed.”
As reported by the Hampshire Review on May 24, the proposed site improvements from ZMM Architects and Engineers included “the removal of the stone perimeter wall that runs along Route 50.”
On July 17, Whitlow said, “the school has yet to receive plans from the architect that indicate the extent of the wall that would need to be removed.”
Well, it can’t be both. Either there is a proposal, or there isn’t.
It’s understandable why WVSDB alumni and locals are still skeptical of the happenings at WVSDB.
Let’s not forget just two years ago, the Office of Support and Accountability conducted a Special Circumstance Review of WVSDB that produced a 44-page report on the gross shortcomings at the state school, including facility management.
Whitlow further added,
“The WVSDB has asked the architect to consider the project priorities and the discussions from the open meeting when developing the safe and accessible bus loop. It is not a goal of the school to arbitrarily remove the stone wall without carefully considering all needs and input. To date, plans have not been received, and no official decisions have been made regarding removing the stone wall. As the project progresses, more information will be available, and appropriate decisions will be made regarding the future of the stone wall.”
Appropriate decisions will be made?
Lets not be presumptuous. Those same people in Charleston made “appropriate decisions” for years that led to an internal investigation.
I’m pleading with state leadership to make “appropriate decisions” by listening to the hearts of constituents that cherish this campus — its past, its present and its future.
Like many buildings with historical value, perhaps the stone wall could be listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
In each state the National Register program is handled through the State Historic Preservation Office
Properties are evaluated by the following Criteria:
• That are associated with events that have made a significant contribution to the broad patterns of our history; or
• That are associated with the lives of persons significant in our past; or
• That embody the distinctive characteristics of a type, period, or method of construction, or that represent the work of a master, or that possess high artistic values, or that represent a significant and distinguishable entity whose components may lack individual distinction; or
• That has yielded, or may be likely to yield, information important in prehistory or history.
I would argue the stone wall meets the criteria for consideration.
The key to Romney maintaining its historic pride is understanding what needs changed and what needs preserved.
It’s a delicate balance of both. The distance between Charleston and Romney has strained the relationship between WVSDB and Hampshire County for decades but this is an opportunity for both sides to compromise and do the right thing; find a way to build a bus loop and save the wall. o
