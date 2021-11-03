Austin Shirley

Austin Shirley, a sophomore at Hampshire High School, caught a 5-pound, 24-inch largemouth bass at Warden Lake in Wardensville on Aug. 7. Shirley, who has Spina Bifida and hydrocephalus, was fishing with his paternal grandfather in a paddleboat when he caught the monster fish, which landed him a West Virginia Trophy Citation (and his grandfather plans to mount it). Shirley is the son of Sara and Michael of Pin Oak.

