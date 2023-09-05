South Branch Valley Football League
Hampshire Warriors (2-0): 49
Hampshire Warriors (2-0): 49
Pendleton Browns: 0
Trey Spencer scored 3 touchdowns, Keegan Evans, Corbin See, Jaxton Pearce, and Tristian Dillinger all scored a touchdown. Eric Blomquist added two 2 point kicks and Kalem Heishman had 1. Asher Mowery added a 1 point conversion.
Hampshire Raiders (2-0): 40
Hampshire Bears (0-2): 0
Blake Ireland scored two touchdowns, Maddux Simon, Chad Beaver, Marcus McNickle and Jaden Denmark each scored one touchdown
Middle School Football
Romney Pioneers (0-1): 6
Pendleton County: 20
Romney Middle Golf
Valley View
Team Results
Warm Springs – 199
Pendleton – 201
Romney – 212
Petersburg – 248
RMS Individual
Eric Blomquist - 55
Jacob Hite - 61
Jacob McNelis - 49
Briar Rickman - 47
Wesson Bohrer - 67
Eian Fields - 67
Nate Adams - 70
MS Volleyball
A team
Capon Bridge (0-1): 0
(23-25, 26-28)
Shepherdstown: 2
B team
Capon Bridge (0-1): 1
(25-13, 18-25, 23-25)
Shepherdstown: 2
