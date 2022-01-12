FROSTBURG – Kaylie Hall entered 2022 undefeated, but it wasn’t to her liking. The reason Hall didn’t lose a match in 2021 was because she was sidelined after having surgery to remove her appendix.
Hall got cleared from her doctor earlier this month, and she maintained that 2022 was going to be ‘her year’.
“She just went out there and got after it,” said head coach Wes Heavener after her win in Frostburg last week.
The 160-pound freshman showed her grit in a 10-4 victory over Will Bannon, scoring 5 takedowns, 1 in the 1st period, 2 in the 2nd and 2 in the 3rd.
“She has been practicing lightly for only about a month now, you could tell that she was out-of-shape, but she didn’t stop moving,” said Heavener.
“She continued to pressure and battle it out, all the way through the last period and beat the guy.”
Hall’s victory was one of the high points for Hampshire as the team lost to Mountain Ridge 58-15.
Although the team score was lopsided in favor of the Miners, coach Heavener was happy with his team.
“It didn’t take the wind out of our sails,” said Heavener.
“We are starting to get that camaraderie that we need to get better. People are getting more and more comfortable in the dual matches and just going out there and doing it.”
Heavyweight Jacob Staub picked up a win for HHS pinning Jaden Rosales in 43 seconds in the 1st period.
In one of the toughest matches of the day, Trojan team leader Levi Richman came up short in a 17-5 loss to Garrett Michaels of the Miners.
In the 113-pound match, Jamie Fresh pinned Gabe Hamm in the 1st period. At 126-pounds, Johnathon Simon pinned West Holmes-Evans in the 2nd period.
The Miners Kayden Athey pinned Gavin Hall in the 1st period in the 132-pound class.
Hampshire’s Malacai Goodwater added 6 points to the team score in the 220-pound division with a forfeit win.
This season has been extremely choppy for the Trojan grapplers as tournaments have been cancelled, like the Fort Hill Duals, and sickness, including the flu and Covid, have forced kids to the sidelines. Despite all the challenges, coach Heavener is optimistic his team can round into shape by the time regionals hits.
“At this point, it’s all circumstantial,” said Heavener.
“We needed some rest, and going into this week, we are going to be a whole lot better.”
The grapplers were back in action yesterday with a meet at Frankfort. Check out the results in next week’s edition of the Hampshire Review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.