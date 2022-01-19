WINCHESTER – The future is now when it comes to soccer in Hampshire County and a glimpse of Trojan teams from the 2030’s are on display in Winchester.
Aptly named, the Future Trojans are gaining experience playing indoor soccer this winter in Winchester at the Sportsplex.
Girl and boy soccer players from 4th to 6th grade are learning techniques, strategies and footwork skills to help development and prepare them to compete at the high school level when the time comes.
The Future Trojans are coached by current HHS assistant soccer coach, Darrin Hapbell. His wealth of futbol knowledge and commitment to player development has been crucial to the kids. Overall he has 1 simple goal in mind.
“To improve,” said Hapbell.
“Soccer in Hampshire County is growing and our boys and girls teams have shown they can compete with bigger schools in the Cumberland area and in the panhandle.”
The learning doesn’t stop at the 6th grade level as the Winchester Sportsplex offers leagues including 7/8th grade coed, high school girls, high school boys, JV high school boys and an adult league.
“As a team, we continue to get better,” said Hapbell.
Players on the Future Trojans include
Kylie Kesner, CBMS 6th,
Jayden Howard CBE, 5th
Trenton Voit, CBMS, 6th
Andrew Campbell, CBMS, 6th
Eric Blomquist, CBE, 4th
Jake McNelis, Slanesville, 5th
Trenton Waugh, Slanesville, 5th
Taylor Waugh, Slanesville, 5th
Bryson Hamilton, CBE, 5th
Tristian Dillinger, Home, 4th
Jaxen Gray, Augusta, 4th
Caydence Rosales, Romney, 4th
Blayke Rosales, RMS, 6th o
