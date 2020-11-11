Trojans trounce Jefferson 3-0 to claim back-to-back sectional championships
SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojans left no doubt about who was the best team in Section 2 Region 2 on Wednesday evening as they captured their 2nd consecutive sectional championship defeating Jefferson 3-0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-16).
“I had an odd feeling walking into the gym this evening,” explained Coach Fuller.
“They (Jefferson) changed their lineup, which we studied indefinitely, but I was very pleased that our girls showed no signs of panic or anything and we adjusted accordingly.”
In the 1st match, it was a back and forth battle as the 2 teams traded points and the lead several times. The Trojans were able to gain some separation and pull away late for the 25-21 victory to take a 1-0 lead.
Jefferson responded in the 2nd match grabbing an early 5-4 lead, but the Trojans didn’t back down and the 2 squads went toe-to-toe the rest of the way. With the set tied 23-23, the Trojans made a play that changed the momentum of the game.
First, it was setter Lainee Selan who dove after a loose ball to keep it in play. Then, Emi Smith hit the floor to make another save, then another Trojan, then another Trojan, and another Trojan all sacrificed their bodies to keep the ball in alive and eventually win the point.
A well-deserved standing ovation was given by the home crowd for the incredible athleticism on display.
“A play like that can go either way,” said Coach Fuller.
“But when you win something like that, it can really pump you up, or it can really bring you down. They (Jefferson) were pretty quiet up until that point anyway, but when you have a big moment like that then go on to win the game, I kind of figured the 3rd set would go the way it did.”
As Coach Fuller alluded to, the 3rd match was handled by Hampshire from start to finish as they sprang to a 10-5 lead, then 15-6, before clinching victory with a score of 25-16.
Senior Renee Killough talked about how it felt to capture her 2nd sectional crown.
“It felt amazing to defeat our rivals this season, and it helped that we had a great win for, unbeknownst to us, our last game ever,” said Killough. “I’m proud of how far my team has come and how we worked together at the end.”
Senior setter Lainee Selan was ecstatic knowing her hard work was rewarded.
“It all paid off,” Selan said with a smile. “Looking at the crowd and seeing everyone jumping for joy and clapping and knowing we gave it our all, it felt great. It was an amazing feeling.”
Coach Fuller took an overhead view of the sectional title.
“It’s nice because we struggled at different times throughout of this season. We are starting to come together now and it’s nice to have something to show for it.”
The Trojans lost to Jefferson twice earlier in the regular season, but were able to come away winning the biggest games against the Cougars; a game 2 weeks ago to clinch home court advantage and the sectional championship.
“Jefferson is not a bad team and they have a couple of real nice hitters,” said Fuller.
Statistically, Renee Killough was a beast on the nets, finishing the game with 11 kills and 4 blocks. Killough also added 2 points and 10 digs to her stat line.
Lainee Selan led the team with 26 assists, scoring 6 points, 1 ace and 1 block.
Ellen Keaton finished with 3 kills, 2 digs, and 1 block.
Emi Smith had a monster performance as she tallied a team high 10 points, 3 aces, 6 kills, 5 digs and 1 assist.
Callie Simmons was once again reliable on the floor scoring 7 points, 3 kills and 1 ace.
Amelia Hicks tallied 4 points and 1 dig while Peyton Duncan added 1 dig as well.
Unbeknownst at the time, that was Hampshire’s final game of the season due to the COVID map derailing their chance to return to Charleston. The Trojans finished the 2020 campaign with an overall record of 14-7.
“This is the first time in my 20-plus year tenure as volleyball coach that the season ended in a practice,” said Fuller. “We didn’t even know that it was ended when we walked out of the gym. That is a difficult emotional burden to put on young hearts and minds.”
Fuller continued, “This is most difficult for the seniors who ended their high school career in this strange way but also their teammates who are missing the opportunity to try to make a run in the post-season with a talented squad. You get few chances to do this in your sports career and our entire team is minus 1 now.” o
