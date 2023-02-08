SPARTA, Ill.— Ethan Ferris of Capon Bridge, WV has been selected to the 2023 sub-junior (ages 15 and under) All-American trapshooting second team, according to the Amateur Trapshooting Association (ATA), which determines the teams. More than 100 years old, trapshooting is a competitive sport of shooting at clay targets with a shotgun.

The ATA hosts both the Grand American (the 11-day world tournament which in August drew nearly 2,000 contestants to the World Shooting & Recreational Complex in Sparta, IL) and a series of “satellite” Grands (smaller, regional tournaments providing Grand American-style trophies and competition). The association also sponsors five zone shoots.

