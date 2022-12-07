The NJCAA Region 20 released its 2022 All-Region Division II Women’s Soccer Teams. Five Potomac State standouts were lauded for their efforts on the field.
Morgan Pyles, Nicole McManamay and Maggie Slocum led the way with first team selections.
Pyles finished among the offensive leaders for the Catamounts in goals, assists and points. Her 8 goals, 4 assists and 20 total points earned her a first team nod. Pyles was also named to the Region 20 All-Tournament Team.
McManamay finished her second year with 9 goals, 5 assists and 23 total points. She ws also named to the Region 20 All-Tournament Team, scoring a goal in the Catamounts post season match.
Slocum was a key part to the Catamounts success this season, leading the midfield. She finished the year with 8 goals, 6 assists and 22 total points.
Sydney Lechliter and Raegan Miller were given the nod as second team selections.
Lechliter was the leader of the Catamount defense, while logging an assist in her second season with the Catamounts. o
