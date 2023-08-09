Mountaineer Kids Club
Nick Carroll, Review Staff

MORGANTOWN – Mountaineer Kids Club (MKC) memberships are now available for the 2023-24 WVU Athletics season. All memberships can be purchased at WVUsports.com/KidsClub.

 Each Mountaineer Kids Club member will receive an official 2023-24 MKC t-shirt, personalized ID badge, lanyard, and wristband. The ID Badge can be used to gain free admission to all WVU regular-season home men’s soccer, women’s soccer, volleyball, women’s basketball, gymnastics, wrestling and baseball events.

