On Sunday, I was busy shoving my dog’s Halloween costumes (she has several) back into a cardboard box when my phone rang.
“No jump balls?” questioned my friend Richard.
“It’s true. Everyone knows that jump balls spread respiratory viruses,” I said sarcastically.
“What in the world would West Virginia know about basketball anyway?” challenged the Hoosier native and Indiana graduate.
“Um, the logo of the NBA is some guy from West Virginia,” I quipped.
“But for real, how does a jump ball spread COVID?”
For 10 seconds, the line sat silent as I racked my brain for a logical explanation.
“Honestly, I don’t know,” I muttered.
“Are you allowed to box out? Can you dive after loose balls? Is full court man-to-man defense legal? Are you allowed to set a pick on the perimeter?” probed Richard.
“I guess so, yeah,” I murmured.
“Man, that’s crazy. That doesn’t make any sense.”
It pains me to admit this, he was right. Modifications like the elimination of the jump ball was just 1 of 21 modifications to basketball released by the WVSSAC last week.
Games will now begin with the visiting team being awarded the 1st possession. Does starting a basketball game without a tipoff seem completely goofy? Yes.
The players aren’t the only ones who have to make adjustments this season. The 3 blind men with whistles are no longer required to wear jackets during pre-game.
We can debate whether COVID transmission is enhanced by zebra print polyester, but one thing is for sure: no matter the modification, compliance will happen.
Let’s take a lap in the murky waters of swim season. In total, there are 18 modifications. Some are fairly obvious, like providing hand sanitizing stations, while others are head scratching.
No more than 3 swimmers per lane for warm ups, but they have to start at opposite ends of the pool.
(But wait, won’t they still have to pass each other?)
The home team will use lanes 1-3 and the visiting team will use lanes 4-6.
(Apparently the paddlers will be swimming in Smart Water this season, where H20 stays in its designated lanes.)
No sharing of apparel.
(Was sharing swimsuits something I was unaware of in previous seasons?)
We can debate whether COVID transmission is lessened by each swimmer wearing their own suit, but one thing is for sure: no matter the modification, compliance will happen.
Let’s hit the mat and pin down the wrestling season. In total, there are 31 modifications. Some are fairly obvious, like disinfect the mats and clean the entire facility frequently. Others are puzzling to say the least.
A shower or wipe down is required after each match.
(Call me skeptical, but how does scrubbing your epidermis limit respiratory transmission?)
Change uniforms as often as possible.
(But don’t you still have to touch the ‘dirty uniform’ when you stuff it in a bag with other clothes or putting it in the washer?)
Face covering is optional on the mat (must be black). We can debate whether black colored masks do a better job of limiting droplets compared to fluorescent green, but one thing’s for sure: no matter the modification, compliance will happen.
The resiliency of athletes, coaches, officials and parents to do whatever is necessary to play sports safely has been remarkable in the COVID era. The fall season is nearly complete and winter sports are on the horizon. I don’t know if the winter season will run as smoothly as the fall. However, one thing is for sure: no matter the modification, compliance will happen if that’s what it takes to play. o
