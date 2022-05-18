Catamounts capture Region 20 championship

ARNOLD, Md. – John Denver’s Country Roads could be heard at the Anne Arundel Community College softball field Saturday afternoon signaling another Potomac State College softball win.
The sweet sounds were also signaling the country roads of West Virginia were now leading to the country roads of Oxford, Ala., site of the 2022 NJCAA Division II Softball Championship Tournament.
With the usual supply of high output offense, the Catamounts topped Hagerstown Community College 15-6 for the 2022 NJCAA Region 20 Division II Softball Championship.
Head coach Craig Rotruck shared his thoughts, “I’m excited for the girls, that they have an opportunity to experience playing in the National Championship tournament.”
Rotruck continued, “Everyone worked hard all year long, for this win today, for this trip to Alabama. I couldn’t be prouder of these women. All 16 players played a part, everyone earned this.”
Potomac State repeats as Region 20 champion. This marks the 6th Region Championship in school history, having also won the 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2021 Region 20 Tournaments.
Starting pitcher Brianne Stocks picked her 20th win on the season going 5 innings, scattering 9 hits, and giving up 6 runs, 5 earned.
Hagerstown wasted little time getting started on Saturday. In the top of the 1st inning Makayla Ambrose hit a 2-out homerun with and a runner on, giving the Hawks an early 2-0 lead.
The Catamounts responded quickly in the bottom half of the 1st.
Keyser graduate Madi Anderson led off with a single, Stocks was hit by a pitch and Alexis Bailey singled through the left side plating Anderson for the 1st run on the game.
Josie Deneen and Taylor Townsend drew back-to-back walks, Townsend’s walk drove in Stocks to tie the score at 2-2.
With the bases loaded, no outs and 2 runs already in, Hagerstown pulled starter Ambrose in favor of Adrianna Beeler. Mia Kincaid welcomed the new hurler with a single to right field driving in Bailey giving PSC the lead for good at 3-2
Camryn Blacka delivered the next blow for Potomac State, driving a 1-out single up the middle to score both Townsend and Kincaid, stretching the lead to 5-2.
Anderson followed with her 2nd hit of the inning scoring Blanks, 6-2.
Blacka would score on a wild pitch and Grace Walsh scored on a fielder’s choice for Potomac State’s 8-2 lead after the 1st inning.
Hagerstown was able to load the bases in the 2nd inning, but Stocks pitched her way out of the jam with a big assist from Blanks who robbed a would be grand slam home run with an over-the-fence grab for the 3rd out.
Hagerstown touched Stocks for three runs in the top of the fourth inning. Ambrose hit an RBI single to left field, Sydra Royer scored on a wild pitch and Ashley Palmer provided an RBI single cutting the PSC lead to 8-5.
Potomac State responded with a pair of 2-run homers in their half of the 4th. With 2 out Deneen drew a walk and Townsend delivered a long ball over the center field fence. Kincaid then singled and scored on Blanks’ home run to center field.
After 4 innings the score was 12-5 in favor of the Catamounts.
A series of Potomac State miscues and an error allowed Hagerstown to score their 6th and final run in the top of the 5th inning.
PSC tacked on 3 insurance runs in the bottom of the 5th. Walsh started with a single and stole 2nd base. Stocks doubled to left field to drive in Walsh. Bailey followed with a massive 2-run homer to left field pushing the lead to 15-6.
Townsend entered to pitch in relief of Stocks. She allowed no runs over the final 2 innings and sealed the win in the non-save situation.
Asked about expectations for the upcoming national championship tournament, Rotruck pondered, “We’re going to do everything we can to win in Alabama, but we understand it will be tough.” He continued, “We will do well in representing Potomac State College and representing Region 20, and I’m sure these young women will do well in representing the quality of their character.”
Cue Country Roads. o
