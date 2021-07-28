SUNRISE SUMMIT – It didn’t take the Trojan offense long to establish their identity in the 7-on-7 tournament hosted by Hampshire High last Friday as Alex Hott tossed bombs to Ashton Haslacker at will.
“Those 2 guys are going to be tough this year,” said Hampshire head coach Aaron Rule.
“We have to continue to do our jobs to showcase their talents and allow them the freedom to play, as long as it’s within the scopes of the team. They continue to make everyone around them much better players.”
The Hott-to-Haslacker connection highlighted Hampshire’s ability to throw the long bomb, but perhaps just as impressive was the fact that Hampshire High was hosting their 1st ever 7-on-7 tournament with a Big Man Competition taking place as well.
Teams from Keyser, Spring Mills, Frankfort, Moorefield, East Hardy, Petersburg and Moorefield competed on Friday evening with the Golden Tornado of Keyser winning the 7-on-7 tournament and the Big Man Competition.
Coach Rule pointed out some of the variables that made the tournament a winner.
“The 7-on-7 was very successful because of the individuals who took time out of their Friday evenings to make it successful,” said Rule.
“From having actual officials, concessions, music for that game day experience, score keepers and time keepers, but most importantly, the student-athletes that worked so hard to get better each and every day. That is who made this day the most enjoyable.”
Thanks to the new digs at Rannells Field, the summer football tournament is now the 3rd event hosted by Trojan teams in the past 4 weeks (boys and girls soccer being the others).
Coach Rule echoed the sentiments felt by those who helped make the tournament a success.
“We look forward to hosting an event of this magnitude every year and making sure to make improvements where needed from one year to the next. We would love to increase the number of teams that are involved as well as inviting different teams and allowing them the experience as well.” ο
