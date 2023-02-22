Romney and Capon Bridge fall short in championship games
MOOREFIELD – A pair of Hampshire County girls basketball teams competed for the Potomac Valley League A-team and B-team titles last Thursday and both teams came up short against Petersburg.
B-team championship
Petersburg 32 RMS 26
The Pioneers led 23-22 with 3:20 remaining in the game but the Vikings rallied with a 10-3 run down the stretch to capture the B-team tile.
“Petersburg is a good team with a great program,” said RMS coach Derek Thorne.
“I think if you play that game again it might swing the other way. It’s just one of those where they happened to be up on us this time and if we were to do it again, it would be the other way around.”
Kendyl Stewart led Romney with 8 points while Bella Mathias finished with 7. Kensley Connell scored 5, Rylee Koontz 4 and MaKinley Shaffer 2.
“Every one of my girls plays and they are all fantastic athletes,” said Thorne.
“A loss is a loss. One thing that will never change is that we came together as a family and we will always be a family.”
Petersburg was led by the outstanding performance of Addie Day who tallied a game high 15 points.
Abigail Nettles scored 8 points while Rylie Armentrout and Ryleigh Hall each chipped in 2 points.
Romney finishes the year with a 14-2 overall record and just shy of a B-team title. It is as far as Romney has gone in recent memory.
“I’m happy either way, with the championship or coming runner-up, I’m happy those girls performed,” said Thorne.
“I love my girls. They play with heart and they are the toughest group I’ve ever coached, and you can see it on the court day in and day out.”
As far as the future is concerned, Thorne just had one thing to say, “Let’s go Lady Pioneers!”
A-team championship
Petersburg 52 CBMS 31
Early in the contest it was a back-and-forth affair as the Bobcats held a 10-9 lead with just over five minutes left in the second quarter
“Our 1-3-1 defense was very successful and Petersburg had a hard time attacking it,” said Capon Bridge head coach Jr. Dixon.
The five minute mark in the second quarter was the last time the Bobcats held a lead as the Vikings outscored CBMS 18-8 in the remainder of the first half to grab a 10 point advantage, 27-17.
Petersburg continued to force their will in the second half and eventually winning 51-31.
“Their press, their aggressiveness and their speed was hard to match up on,” explained Dixon.
Shyane Tawney led the Vikings with 20 points while Miley Tingler finished with 12. Chey Sites scored 8, Qvenlyn Cole 6, Madi Shreve 2, Claire Kaposy 2, Karlie DiBenedette 1 and Kinley Walker 1.
For the Bobcats, Haleigh Holliday was the top scorer with 10 points. Makynna Preiss finished with 8, Natalie Roberts 5, Lila Eversole 3, Juelean Dixon 3 and Evalette Lease 2.
“I’m very proud of how this team came together,” said Dixon.
“All the girls put in a lot of hard work this season to make it as far as they did. Juelean Dixon and Lila Eversole didn’t score much but they both could handle a ball under pressure and still be able to find their post players or find a way to take it to the rim.”
The win for the Vikings ends a 4-year run of Bobcat championships as Capon Bridge wraps up the season an overall record of (11-4).
“Yes, they fell short at the end, but I believe I did my part as a coach to get them ready for their next step in life which is high school,” said Dixon.
“I like to thank all my parents for helping this season and a big thanks to Judson Eversole for stepping in and assisting me when there was no one else. Also, like to thank my wife Vicki Dixon for all the hard work she did behind the scenes.” o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.