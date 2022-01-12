WINCHESTER – Despite 21 points from point guard Izzy Blomquist and 19 points from power forward Liz Pryor, James Wood was able to thwart the threat from the visitors with a 62-59 victory.
Early in the game, it appeared the Colonels would boat race the Trojans as they captured a 17-6 advantage after the 1st quarter.
Credit the Trojans for fighting back as they tossed in 23 points in the 2nd quarter, while holding the Colonels to just 10, to take the lead into halftime 29-27.
The 3rd quarter was much the same as the 1st quarter for HHS as they struggled to score. James Wood doubled up the Trojan point total in the 3rd stanza scoring 18 points compared to 9 from Hampshire to give the Colonels a 45-38 advantage.
With their backs against the wall, Hampshire rallied once again with a flurry of offense, led by Hannah Ault who scored all 10 of her points in the final quarter.
The Trojans managed 21 points in the final 8 minutes of play, but it wasn’t enough as James Wood managed to hang on by the skin of their teeth to win 62-59.
Final scoring figures for Hampshire: Izzy Blomquist 21 points, Liz Pryor 19 points, Hannah Ault 10 points, Jaden Kerns 5 points and Kiersten King finished with 4.
Next up for HHS is a home game against Moorefield tonight at 6 p.m. on Sunrise Summit. On Friday, Jan. 14, the Trojans will host Fort Hill at 6 p.m. ο
