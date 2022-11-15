KEYSER – The WVU Potomac State College Athletic Department is pleased to announce the unveiling of an updated Catamount brand, including new logos and wordmarks.
In addition to the visual changes, the Athletic Department has also established a new athletic partnership with Nike and BSN SPORTS.
“With our new leadership both in the Athletic Department and in the Presidential role on campus, there is no better time to reveal a new logo,” WVU Potomac State Athletic Director Mandi Larkin said.
“Our new logo pays homage to the past but also directs towards the future and is reflective of the positive transformation we are aiming to achieve across our entire athletic department.”
The new brand consists of an updated fierce cat logo, new font and a stand-alone “WVU Potomac State Catamounts” design.
“We are proud to be a part of the greater West Virginia University family.” said Larkin, “Our new wordmark showcases our connection to the greater WVU family. We wanted to retain our unique identity while also connecting to the WVU brand.”
The primary WVU Potomac State Catamounts logo with the new mascot mark is the new primary logo for PSC Athletics. You will also see variations of our new Catamount logo on uniforms as well as team-specific logo variations that use our two primary colors of gold and blue.
Our identity represents us at the most basic, and simultaneously, critical levels. It is a signature, a stamp of quality and a symbol of pride for all Catamounts – past, present, and future – to rally around.
Potomac State athletics have a history of success, and this new modernized logo will contribute building on the already positive reputation of the College’s athletic programs in Region 20 and the greater NJCAA community.
Potomac State is also announcing a new athletic partnership with Nike and BSN SPORTS, the nation’s largest direct marketer and distributor of sporting goods to the school and league markets, and a division of Varsity Brands.
Through this partnership, BSN SPORTS will serve as the official apparel and equipment provider to the Potomac State Catamounts Athletic Program while outfitting the university’s athletes, coaches, and community members in premier Nike product selection. Nike is the world’s leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities.
“This partnership between WVU Potomac State, BSN SPORTS, and Nike, will add value and provide all our teams with access to premier apparel and branding opportunities,” Larkin said.
“This partnership continues to align us with our fellow WVU institutions who also have joined with Nike and BSN to help provide equipment and apparel to equip their scholar-athletes for competition at a collegiate level.”
