50 years ago
The basketball coaches at Hampshire High School are starting a Biddy Buddy Basketball program. This program is for all boys in the 4th, 5th and 6th grades.
The program will be each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Romney Junior High School and Capon Bridge Junior High School.
The 1st session was Saturday, Nov. 14, 1970. The program is under the supervision of Coach Bob Groves and Coach Donald Davis. The main objective of the program is to teach the rules and fundamentals of basketball and to create more interest in developing basketball skills in youngsters.
40 years ago
HHS Girls Basketball - Hampshire took the measure of Petersburg earlier in the week, but then ran into trouble as Martinsburg downed the girls on Wednesday and Division I leader East Hardy nosed out a homecourt victory on Friday.
The one victory, 2 defeats slate for the week put the Trojans at 14-5 overall and 14-3 in the PVC with an away contest at Tucker County this week winding up regular season play. The girls will be idle Thanksgiving week before going into postseason play in early December.
Hampshire 46-Petersburg 33
Srong play from the guards enabled Hampshire to jump out to a 22-14 halftime lead and cruise to a 46-33 win. Cynthia Willis and Lisa Wells combined for 28 points and Angela Staudt contributed 8. Hampshire shot 50% from the foul line on 8 of 16 shots while the Vikings were only 3 of 18 from charity stripe.
30 years ago
Trina Cox, a senior at Alderson-Broaddus College, has been named to the Honorable Mention All-West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference volleyball team.
Trina was among the leading passers and servers in the league. She helped lead the Battler squad to a 24-19 overall record and a 2nd place finish in the WVIAC.
“Trina developed into an excellent defensive player who possessed 1 of the best serves in the league,” A-B Coach Gloria Stewart noted.
Trina is a dual major in Sports Medicine and Physical Education at A-B. She is the daughter of Virginia Cox of Romney.
20 years ago
The West Virginia School for the Deaf Girls Volleyball Team won 7 games in 2 days to win the Eastern Schools for the Deaf Athletic Association (ESDAA) Division II championship in Frederick, Maryland. The tournament championship was a 1st for the school. Eleven schools for the deaf participated in tournament play.
Local girls participating on the WVSD Lady Lions team were Lisa Parent, Carolyn Rockow and Danielle Surber. Danielle led the team with 19 points and was named to the All-tournament team. Tabitha Keplinger, Fisher and Holly Romanello, Nimitz, were also named to the All-tournament team. Other team members from around the state were Mindy Spencer, Charleston; Ashley Lease, Maidsville; Sylvia Adkins, Glen; and JoAnne Shaffer, Elkview.
WVSD won all 5 of its games in the Friday tournament play and took the number 1 seed into Saturday’s elimination round. In the championship WVSD beat Delaware School for the Deaf, 2-1, in sets of 15-10, 8-15, and 15-5. Sylvia Adkins was the high scorer with 12 points. WVSD finished its season with a 13-11 record.
10 years ago
Pieces are falling into place for the 2010-11 winter sports season at Hampshire High and the county's 2 middle schools.
Second-year Coach Al Straley has selected his varsity and junior varsity rosters for girls' basketball.
Third-year Coach Bob Miller greeted 40 candidates Monday for boys basketball, which will be whittled down to about 24 by today or tomorrow.
"I actually kind of like not having a freshman team this year," Miller said.
"It makes all the players more competitive."o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.