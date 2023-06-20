J.J. Charlton

J.J. Charlton

Since school is over, high school baseball season has come to an end, and there is no hunting season, it is time for some American Legion Baseball. I have been blessed to keep playing the sport that I love and have been playing since Little League. 

We have been running and gunning for the past several weeks with summer Legion Baseball and I am loving it. Summer break might seem like a break for most but for me there is no break because I’m either playing baseball, basketball, fishing, golfing, hanging out with my girlfriend or working in the woods preparing for this upcoming deer season. 

