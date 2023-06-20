Since school is over, high school baseball season has come to an end, and there is no hunting season, it is time for some American Legion Baseball. I have been blessed to keep playing the sport that I love and have been playing since Little League.
We have been running and gunning for the past several weeks with summer Legion Baseball and I am loving it. Summer break might seem like a break for most but for me there is no break because I’m either playing baseball, basketball, fishing, golfing, hanging out with my girlfriend or working in the woods preparing for this upcoming deer season.
I love that I don’t have a break and I am not just sitting around all the time. However, at the same time I sometimes wish I could have a few days of doing nothing.
I enjoy playing summer baseball with people who I have been playing with or against since Little League.
We are all from different teams and play against each other during our high school season but then we come together and play as if we’ve always been on the same team. Legion baseball is a great opportunity to meet new people from other schools along the way as well.
With this said it is not all about having success whether it is baseball, hunting or whatever your activity is. Sure, we all want to have success but it’s also a lot about meeting new people and making memories.
I enjoy meeting new people from different walks of life. Whether it is in hunting camp or in sports because they can potentially be lifelong friends and you can learn something from everyone you meet.
In the past couple of years of American Legion baseball, I have met a lot of people from other teams. Thanks to social media we can keep in touch year-round.
We chat about their sports seasons and hunting seasons for those who are also hunters. I have also met a lot of great people on some of our hunting trips. These people vary from college baseball coaches, baseball players who played in the upper levels, law enforcement, doctors, and some great hunters.
It is awesome when you can have time to sit and listen to some of the stories and advice. I try to be sponge and soak up all this information.
I think a big factor in all of this is to not be so caught up just in the success of what activity you are doing.
Sometimes you need to take a step back and think about how great the environment is around you. Life is about so much more than just your success.
However, sometimes we get the best of both worlds whether it is in the woods or on the ballfield. We could be shooting a great buck or having a great baseball season but at the same time we are making some lifelong friends.
Our goal for baseball Legion baseball this year is to win a state championship in Charleston, and I believe we have a really good shot.
Another goal for us is to get better, stay in baseball shape, and hopefully have some college scouts see us play. We have players who range from their second year in college to high schoolers like me.
We all want to work in the off season, and this is one of the ways that we can. I have been playing American Legion since I was in middle school. I can truly say that if I didn’t play with these guys, I wouldn’t be the player that I am today.
The level of competition I am seeing now is what I will face when I’m in college. Players should be looking to get better in the offseason and to work and focus on whatever sport that they love to do during the summer.
If you are doing the work and putting the time in it will pay off and you will be a step ahead of the guys that haven’t been working. Summer break for me is an opportunity to get better and meet some great people.
It might feel like you are always busy but busy is not always a bad thing and I think we need to take a moment and soak in the opportunities God has given us, even though things may seem overwhelming and chaotic at the time. o
