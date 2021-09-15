Sometimes I write just to write. It’s therapeutic and spurs creativity. Sometimes my haphazard scribbles inspire a column. Other times they do not. Here are a few notes I jotted down in August that went unpublished.
Preseason Awards
(Originally written Aug. 16, 2021)
Lady Pooch and I officially arrived in Hampshire County on October 15, 2018. We hopped off the Potomac Eagle at Wapocomo Station with little knowledge of West Virginia’s oldest County.
Nine months later I was tasked with putting together the fall sports preview tab called “Autumn Glory.” My experience covering Trojan fall sports was minimal. Most of what I knew came from standing on the other sidelines covering Frankfort and Keyser.
Back then, I shot blindly when forecasting team expectations for fall sports.
My fall sports preview formula was something like this:
Less know = More bull
Now, me and Lady Pooch are Food Lion famous and we are extremely familiar with Hampshire athletes, coaches and programs.
Now my fall sports formula has been flipped.
More Know = Less Bull
Since I tout myself as an expert and enthusiast of Hampshire athletics, I have a bold prediction.
Surprise Team of 2021:
Hampshire Boys Soccer
The departure of 9 players from the class of 2021 has left many Voits, I mean voids, up and down the boys soccer lineup. Leading scorer, gone. Leading defenders gone. Without a doubt, the class of 2021 can make a claim as the best soccer class of the past decade.
With so many impactful players lost to graduation, why are the Trojan kickers my surprise team of 2021?
1. Strong sophomore class
2. Solid depth without much falloff from starter to backup
3. Team chemistry as most played AYSO youth soccer together
4. Coaches’ familiarity with players
Can the Trojans kickers dethrone a premier soccer club hailing from the Eastern Panhandle? Yes, and this is the team to do it.
Although youth can be viewed as a detriment, sometimes it can be valuable. This group of kids is familiar playing against kids from the East, and won’t be intimidated by simply looking at the jerseys.
HamCo Skate Park
Repurposing assets can be challenging and risky.
Easier to let things fall into disrepair than overhauling outdated facilities.
At Riverside Park, (known as Hampshire Park by older folks), a new conference center is the crown jewel of a recreation area with quality amenities/ facilities.
There is, however, 1 glaring exception, the area formerly known as tennis courts.
Truth be told, tennis in rural America is dead. If I’m in charge, I’m not investing money / resources into fixing cracks or buying new nets.
While the future of tennis is off the table, I do believe these courts have value and can be repurposed as a skate park.
Hard to argue the continued growth of skating (biking too) as they both made Olympic debuts this summer in Japan.
In vacant parking lots across this region, I see kids grindin’ rails and doin’ kick flips, but they are relegated to abandon buildings or trespassing on private property.
Transforming the dilapidated tennis courts into a modern day skate park is forward thinking and making the most out of current resources. ο
