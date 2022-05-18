Although the gobblers might be a bit more vocal in mid-April, especially on the roost, the 1st 10 days of May are my favorite time to be in the woods. Most years, the toms are still gobbling quite a bit, but are also coming off of their hens, meaning they are exceptionally susceptible to calling. Since there was such a good hatch this past spring, there are a lot of yearling turkeys, which has led to less gobbling from the adult birds.
It seems as though there are flocks of jakes everywhere, and I have witnessed flocks of them do their best to whip up on mature toms. There are also lots of jennies, which is a yearling female. The significant thing about jennies is that they can breed, but are not able to carry eggs, which means they never go to a nest. This has led to gobblers still being accompanied by large groups of female turkeys deep into the season, which is fairly abnormal. Despite this, I was able to get lucky enough this past week to punch tags in West Virginia, and Pennsylvania, meaning I am now tagged out in both of those states.
May 8 – West Virginia
On Mother’s Day eve, I headed west to a place that I hunted quite a bit when I was in college. It had been a few years since I had hunted there, but it seemed as though the turkeys here at home were being hardheaded, so I decided to take a few-hour road trip to get into some fresh turf.
Arriving at the parking area well before daylight, I wasn’t surprised that I was the 1st person into this particular piece of public dirt, and was happy that I would be able to go into the area I wanted without any hassle from other people.
After a little over a mile of hiking, I stepped out onto a large rock that overlooks a gigantic valley. The hillside I was on was extremely steep, basically straight down with 15-20 foot cliffs all throughout it. Knowing that I would be able to hear a turkey gobble for a long way, I hoped that one would gobble on my side of the valley, simply because of a large river separating me from the other side. As I sat on that large rock, I opened up a granola bar and simply took in the beautiful spring weather. It was crisp, but not cold, with a faint wind and a lot of stars in the sky. Suddenly a thundering gobble below me muddled my attention to the weather and brought me back to reality.
Grabbing my owl hooter, I hooted a few notes to get the turkey to gobble again, and when he did, I could tell he was roughly 400 yards below me on a small ridge that protruded from the extremely steep hillside.
After listening to him gobble a few more times, I decided to back off of the rock I was sitting on, and begin making my way to him. This was easier said than done though, as to close the distance, I was going to have to navigate through a couple of cliff faces without a flashlight.
Taking my time, I began to descend toward the tom, and after about 10 minutes, I got onto a small bench, roughly 200 yards from the turkey, which is much farther than I typically like to set up on the roost, but it was my only option because I knew if I stepped off of that bench, the turkey would see me simply because of how steep the hillside was.
Moving to the edge of the bench, I put a mouth call in and let out a few soft calls, the gobbler immediately fired back, and I knew I was in the game. I slipped back to where the steep part of the hill began to level out on the bench, roughly 30 yards from the crest, and I sat down on the biggest tree I could find, which was pretty small, to be honest. Worried about how well I was hidden, I grabbed a few limbs and piled them on top of my legs to hopefully break them up a bit. While I was doing this, I continued to call softly, and the tom responded every time. Suddenly, his clear, concise gobble sounded a bit muffled, and I knew that he was on the ground now. I began to get aggressive with my calling, cutting and yelping with intensity, which certainly got him excited as he began gobbling with the same intensity.
It is extremely exciting when you can tell a tom is committing to the call. As this gobbler got closer and closer, I began to shake and my breathing began to get heavier. His muffled gobbles began to clear up, and they shook the ground I sat on.
Suddenly, I could hear him spitting and drumming just out of sight, and all of a sudden, a turkey popped into view. To my surprise, it was a hen. Not moving a muscle, I watched as another hen joined the 1st and began to look around. Holding my breath that they wouldn’t see me, I listened as the gobbler’s drumming became deafening just below the crest of the bench.
As the hens become comfortable, I sighed a breath of relief and turned my attention back to where they came from. A jolt of adrenaline flashed through me as a tail fan popped into view. Moving my gun slightly and slowly, I aligned it with the tips of the tail fan feathers and waited for the tom’s head to come into view.
Finally, he crested onto the bench, and I lifted his head with a couple of soft yelps. The red dot centered on his neck, and the shot was true. It was a picture-perfect roost hunt, and one that I won’t soon forget.
Part 2 will be in the paper next week. o
