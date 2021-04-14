SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojans found traction scoring the ball on Saturday beating East Fairmont 67-61 to improve their overall record to 8-6 on the season.
Coach Buckley talked about what went right for the Trojans to beat up the Bees.
“It was a total team effort and everyone that touched the floor contributed,” said Buckley.
“We are a hard team to stop with several threats offensively. On Saturday we had several threats clicking with balanced scoring from the girls.”
One of the keys to victory on Saturday was the ability to prepare for the game.
“We had film and were prepared for East Fairmont,” said Buckley.
“We all wanted to end regular season with a win.”
It wasn’t all smooth sailing for HHS last week, as the team suffered back-to-back lopsided losses to Frankfort and University.
The Hawks of University beat Hampshire 72-31, while the girls from Short Gap avenged an earlier season loss by beating HHS 57-28.
Frankfort was led by Marie Perdew who scored 30 points for the Falcons while Hampshire youngsters, Liz Pryor and Izzy Blomquist led the offensive charge with 8 and 6 points, respectively.
“Our strength of schedule has been tough on the girls mentally and physically,” explained Buckley.
“We had a talk about how it would only make us better in the long run.”
The good news heading forward for the Trojans is that they earned the #1 seed for sectionals.
That means Hampshire will host the sectional championship on Friday, April 16 and play the winner of Keyser vs. Berkeley Springs. Tip-off for the title game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. o
