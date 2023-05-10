Trojans halt losing skid by batting bees
MOOREFIELD – Heading into the final game of the 2023 campaign, Hampshire (6-17) was on a nine game losing streak. The Trojans desperately needed to right the ship before heading into the postseason.
Rain canceled the game scheduled in Short Gap against Frankfort last Wednesday, therefore, only one game remained on the docket, a road match at Moorefield.
Earlier this season, Hampshire beat the Yellow Jackets 18-1 at the friendly confines of Donnie Davis Field. This time, the Yellow Jackets were better prepared for what Hampshire had to throw at them.
J.J. Charlton started on the mound for HHS and managed to keep Moorefield scoreless through the first two frames.
At the top of the third inning, the score was knotted 0-0.
With one out on the board, J.J. Charlton reached second base by hitting a double to center field.
Aiden Loy broke out the big stick and smashed a triple to right field, scoring Charlton to give HHS a 1-0 lead.
The next batter, Conner Wolford, kept a sharp eye and reached base via walk.
Case Parsons stepped into the batters box and hit a sac fly to deep center field scoring Loy.
With Alex Orndorff at the plate, Conner Wolford stood on third base waiting for an opportunity to go home. Wolford took advantage of a wild pitch and touched home plate to give HHS a 3-0 advantage.
Moorefield responded with a run in the bottom of the third to make it 3-1 Trojans.
Hampshire failed to score in the top of the fourth and fifth innings.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Yellow Jackets capitalized on Trojan miscues. With one out and ducks on the pond, Moorefield’s Ben Watts hit a hard ground ball to the left infield. An error by the HHS third baseman allowed 2 runs to score and tying the game 3-3.
Hampshire regained the lead in the top of the sixth inning with some timely hitting.
Cannon Mowery hit a line drive to center field and reached first base.
Brady Stump laid down a bunt that was mishandled by the Yellow Jacket pitcher allowing Mowery and Stump to reach base safely with zero outs.
Ethan VanMeter executed a bunt to perfection advancing Mowery to third and Stump to second.
Senior Isaiah Hott smacked a sac fly to center field to score Mowery and give HHS a 4-3 lead.
Charlton drove in Stump to score another run off a hard hit ground ball.
Aiden Loy was the next batter and he was walked giving HHS men on first and third.
Wolford stepped to the plate and did what he does best, hit the ball hard.
Wolford’s line drive scored Loy and Charlton giving the Trojans a comfortable 7-3 advantage.
Moorefield added two more runs late in the bottom of the seventh but it wasn’t enough as Hampshire snapped their losing streak with a 7-5 win.
Charlton picked up the win on the mound, tossing 101 pitches in six innings, allowing 2 earned runs with 8 strikeouts.
“J.J. has been a workhorse for us most of the season,” said HHS coach Chad VanMeter.
“He gets them off balance and has a pretty good breaking ball. Defensively we played pretty well behind him as well.”
The win was a huge boost of morale for the Trojans as they head into postseason play.
“It does us a whole lot of good going into the playoffs, getting the win. Confidence-wise, it helps us,” said VanMeter.
The Trojans were scheduled to play against Washington on Tuesday night. Check the Hampshire Review Facebook for the latest results and game times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.