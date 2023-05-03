As a little tyke, I spent a lot of time at Swanson swim pool on hot summer days in South Bend – and I loved it. I exhausted hours splashing in the water, whether it was gutterball, water basketball or Marco Polo.
When leaping off the diving board, I would yell “jackknife!” attempting to splash the lifeguards on patrol.
When the whistle blew at 45 minutes past the hour, it was adult swim time. That meant an intense game of Uno, checkers or Old Maid was about to break out at a picnic table. I loved eating peanut butter and jelly sandwiches (strawberry jam, no crust) while chugging a lemon-lime Gatorade.
At Swanson swim pool, I learned how to tread water, dive in the deep end and, perhaps most importantly, I learned how to make friends.
There is nothing better on a sizzling summer day than cooling off in the pool with a few of your buddies with the sounds of happy screams of joy. Sometimes, when a kid doesn’t have a lot, having a fun place like the pool means that much more.
This summer, School Street will be silent, as Romney has decided to close the pool for the season.
In 2020, adults shut down the pool because of pandemic fear.
In 2023, adults shut down the pool because of lack of funds.
On behalf of adults, I’d like to apologize to the kids. We let you down. I’m not sure how we got here, and it doesn’t feel right.
The good news? Parents will save money on sunscreen, yet the kids will still get burnt.
A predictable problem has become infinitely more complex with compounding issues ignored year after year. In order to secure a financially feasible future, I urge caution when deciding how to spend funds once a fundraiser has been established.
This is a community-oriented place and I believe whatever the final tally for monies to be raised, Hampshire Countians will get it done.
Private donors funded the upgrades at Rannells Field.
Private donors funded the new rubberized track.
Private donors funded to save the barn.
It’s time for private donors to pool their funds and restore – or better yet, replace – the pool.
With the demolition of Romney Elementary on the horizon and the unknown structural damage to the current pool, perhaps it’s time to start talking about replacement instead of repairs.
Maybe this problem can be turned into an opportunity and funds directed towards a modern day water park.
Have you seen the Splash Park in Parsons? It’s pretty cool. Along with the pool, the Splash Park offers kids a chance to play in jet streams of water.
From toddlers to teenagers, shooting the water cannon at your friends (or parents) is simply fun.
Knowing that the kiddie pool didn’t work last year, I would hope there is some consideration for constructing a modern day facility, not just repairing the outdated and worn out structures from the past.
Let’s be smart on how we proceed. Decisions today will affect how kids spend their summers of tomorrow. o
