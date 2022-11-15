Potomac State girls cross country team

The Potomac State girls cross country team finished in 22nd place at nationals. Pictured (left to right) Sarah Wharton, Minka Amtower, Arrisyn Amtower, coach Chris Biser, Audrey Sorton, Alexa VanMeter. 

 Nick Carroll, Review Staff

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. – Former Hampshire High harriers, Alex Kile and Alexa VanMeter helped Potomac State finish 22nd as a team at the NJCAA D2 cross country championships held at Apalachee Park at Florida State University.

Alex Kile crossed the finish line in 88th place (21:53) while Alexa VanMeter cracked the top 200 with a 195th place finish (26:18).

