TALLAHASSEE, Fl. – Former Hampshire High harriers, Alex Kile and Alexa VanMeter helped Potomac State finish 22nd as a team at the NJCAA D2 cross country championships held at Apalachee Park at Florida State University.
Alex Kile crossed the finish line in 88th place (21:53) while Alexa VanMeter cracked the top 200 with a 195th place finish (26:18).
“This national meet was an experience for all,” said Catamount coach Chris Biser.
Biser pointed out that several of his girls had never flown before and to make matters worse, the team landed in the world’s busiest airport (Atlanta) at about the same time Hurricane Nicole passed through Georgia.
Once the team arrived in the Florida’s state capital, the Catamounts examined the unfamiliar course but wet conditions allowed only 60-percent of the course to be inspected.
“FSU did an amazing job hosting with getting the course ready in such a short time,” said Biser.
Later on Friday, an awards banquet was held at Doak Campbell Stadium in which coach Biser and Alex Kile were on the ballot, for coach of the year and athlete of the year respectively in the Mid-Atlantic region.
Saturday was meet day and Biser set a goal for his Catamounts heading into the competition.
“We had set the goal of making sure we were able to maintain or improve that top 25 ranking,” said Biser.
In order to achieve an optimum performance, Biser did his best to prepare his team.
“We got there early and attempted to ease the jitters and preview the portions we weren’t able to see the previous day, however, they had the course closed,” explained Biser.
Once the call for Division II was made, the Catamounts headed to the starting line.
“I could tell the girls were still anxious about the course and the heat was really starting to vamp up already at 70 degrees,” said Biser.
“I told them to focus on the training we had put in and to just focus on hitting our marks.”
Early into the race, Biser knew his team was in the mix for a top 25 finish, however, wasn’t sure if the heat and the hills were going to take a toll.
Biser encouraged his girls as they traversed the damp course, “We are still in it, stay focused on the goal and dig deep.”
Once Potomac State’s top 3 crossed the finish line, the potential final score looked promising.
When Biser spotted former Trojan Alexa VanMeter nearing the end of the race, he knew his team was likely to hit their goal.
“As I saw Alexa VanMeter make the corner, I knew we had a great shot, it was just going to come down to where our 5th runner was.”
When Sarah Wharton trotted over the hill and crossed the finish line, the score popped up on the Jumbotron with Potomac State claiming 22nd overall.
“We indeed finished better than that 25th ranking, finishing 22nd and being only 1 of 4 teams to improve on their national ranking,” said Biser.
“I was really pleased with the gals’ attitudes. I felt they competed well and were able to adapt to the situations they were placed in.”
Overall, the return of cross country to Potomac State has been nothing short of remarkable in 2022.
“The gals had set 7 goals for the season and they were able to hit every single one, which we never thought was possible,” admitted Biser.
“I feel being at the national stage at such an early time, has done nothing but propel our program forward. The future of the program looks bright as 4 of our scoring 5 return, and we have 5 girls looking to sign within the week that could really add to our team strengths.”
Potomac State Cross Country
Arrisyn Amtower 62nd 21:16
Minka Amtower 140th 23:20
Alexa Vanmeter 195th 26:18
Sarah Wharton 204th 27:47
Audrey Sorton 214th 30:16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.