Allen Burkett

Moorefield resident Allen Burkett catches a 7.6-pound channel catfish.

PETERSBURG — A year after breaking the record for the largest channel catfish caught in West Virginia, Allen Burkett of Moorefield has done it again.

Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has announced the record-breaking catch, which weighed in at a massive 37.5 pounds and measured 40.43 inches. Burkett, who caught the fish on July 20 at South Mill Creek Lake in Grant County, set the previous record in June 2022. Burkett was fishing from the shore with bluegill cut-bait.

