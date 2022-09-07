SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Falcons landed on Rannells Field last Friday night led by their shifty and physical RB Tyrique Powell. The former Romney Pioneer standout returned to Sunrise Summit with a vengeance rushing for 136 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns in the 1st half to lead Frankfort (2-0) over Hampshire (1-1) 50-3.
The junior running back averaged 27.2 yards per carry, led by the stout Falcon offensive line. Powell let his blockers do the work, then when he identified a cutback lane, he broke for daylight shedding defenders along the way.
“He works very hard in the weight-room and he loves football,” said Frankfort head coach Kevin Whiteman.
“Really proud of the way he runs. I’m more proud of him as a person. He’s been through so much adversity in his life. He is respectful and kind and those things will take him a long way in life.”
Powell and his flying Falcons hit the turf running as they received the opening kickoff and marched quickly down the field with Luke Robinette scoring a touchdown and a successful PAT by Rhett Sensabaugh.
Parker VanMeter and Tyrique Powell added 2 more touchdowns for Frankfort as the Falcons led 21-0 after the 1st quarter.
VanMeter and Powell tallied 2 more rushing touchdowns in the 2nd quarter to give Frankfort a 36-0 lead with 4 minutes remaining in the 1st half.
Frankfort had the ball once again before the half and instead of galloping into the endzone, coach Whiteman sent his field goal team onto the turf on 1st and 10 from the 33 yard line to prevent running up the score.
The field goal missed but the message was received, this game was over and the remaining time was just a formality.
“I’ve never coached to run the score up or embarrass another team,” said Whitemen.
“I have a heart and I would never want to humiliate teenage kids. The sportsmanship from both teams was wonderful and when the score gets out of control it can get ugly, but both sides did a good job to make sure that didn’t happen.”
The highlight of the game for Hampshire came in the 2nd half when Bryson Richardson drilled a 31-yard field goal to erase the goose egg on the scoreboard.
“It was good to put points on the board,” said Richardson after the game.
“I worked a lot this summer on kicking field goals with guys like Evan Staley and they helped me improve my technique and it means a lot for distance.”
Coach Aaron Rule pointed out the dedication from his sophomore kicker to improve during the offseason.
“He has put in a lot of work to better his placements,” said Rule.
“Nice to have his abilities when it comes to game planning and flipping the field.”
After complimenting his starting kicker, coach Rule took ownership of the lopsided loss.
“I walked into the locker room and took full blame,” said Rule.
“We have to come up with better game plans and as the head coach, I’ve got to have them more prepared and I apologized to them.”
The Trojans are back in action at Rannells Field on Friday night in the Hall of Fame game against Rock Ridge (Va.) with kickoff at 7 p.m.
Football Stats
Frankfort 50 Hampshire 3
Frankfort 21 15 7 7 – 50
Hampshire 0 0 3 0 – 3
1st Quarter
F – Luke Robinette 1 yd rush (Rhett Sensabaugh kick)
F – Parker VanMeter 2 yd rush (Sensabaugh kick)
F – Tyrique Powell 21 yd rush (Sensabaugh kick)
2nd Quarter
F – Parker VanMeter 20 yd rush (Sensabaugh kick)
F – Tyrique Powell 62 yd rush (Ayden Weaver 3 yd pass from Landon Kinser 2 pt. conversion)
3rd Quarter
F – Landon Kinser 7 yd rush (Sensabaugh kick)
H – Bryson Richardson
F – Alex Smith 34 yd rush (Marshall Smith kick)
Rushing
F – Tyrique Powell 5-136, Parker VanMeter 5-48, Corbin Stone 4-46, Jason Fontenot 5-46, Luke Robinette 4-24, Alex Smith 7-19, Landon Kinser 2-13, Uriah Cutter 5-13
H – Landon Eversole 5-12, Vinny Greear 4-9, Bobby Spring 3-6, Hayden Snyder 1-2, Blane Billmeyer 2-0, Brennen Brinker 5- –2.
Passing
F – Luke Robinette 3-3, 102, 2 TD’s
H – Landon Eversole 10-18, 108, 0 , Blane BIllmeyer 1-3, 3, 0, Caleb Vandevander 0-1, 0, 0
Receiving
F – John Anderson III 2-81, Jeremiah Babo 1-21
H – Caleb Vandevander 3-64, Zander Robinson 3-32, Vinny Greear 2-7, Bobby Spring 1-7, Hayden Haslacker 1-3, Brennen Brinker 1- –2.
Kicking
H – Bryson Richardson 1-1, 31
PAT
F – Rhett Sensabaugh 5-5, Marshall Smith 1-1
Tackle Leaders
F – Corbin Stone 6, Parker VanMeter 6
H – Jacob Staub 5, Braxton Billmeyer 4, Nathan Sions 4, Hayden Haslacker 3, Grant Hicks 3, Vinny Greear 3, Caleb Vandevander 2.5.
