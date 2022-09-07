Tyrique Powell

Tyrique Powell flashes a smile and celebrates after scoring a 62 yard rushing touchdown. 

 Nick Carroll, Review Staff

SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Falcons landed on Rannells Field last Friday night led by their shifty and physical RB Tyrique Powell. The former Romney Pioneer standout returned to Sunrise Summit with a vengeance rushing for 136 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns in the 1st half to lead Frankfort (2-0) over Hampshire (1-1) 50-3.

and 2 touchdowns in the 1st half to lead Frankfort (2-0) over Hampshire (1-1) 50-3.

Stats HHS vs. Frankfort

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.