Carroll's Corner
Forgive my ignorance on the relationship between the WVSDB and the local community prior to my arrival in Oct. 2018. I can only draw upon my experiences over the last 990 days.
A few weeks after moving to Romney in late 2018, I started hunting for walking trails to exercise Lady Pooch after leaving the office.
Naturally, the 77-acre campus in the center of town boasting classic Greek revival architecture seemed like an ideal spot. On the week of Thanksgiving I parked my Civic in front of the administration building and leashed up the blue Weimaraner riding shotgun. We bounced out of the vehicle and enjoyed a lovely stroll to the red caboose prominently displayed in the grassy field. I remember snapping a few photos in front of the red B&O carriage while admiring the lush green grass that was meticulously cared for.
My leisurely stroll swiftly concluded when blue and red flashing lights greeted me near the broken fence adjacent to the basketball courts. Perhaps I was oblivious to the out-of-place signage near the entrance; nevertheless, there was no ill intent for my presence on campus.
“Can I see some identification?” blurted the security guard as I held Nittany close to my side.
“No problem sir, just let me put my dog in the car,” I replied.
“What are you doing here?” questioned the guard.
“Walking my dog,” I grunted to the obvious inquiry.
“As the sign states at the entrance, nobody is allowed on campus unless they check into the main office.”
“Sorry, I didn’t see it. Where is the main office?” I asked.
“It’s closed.”
I handed my driver’s license to the guard who then grilled me about my presence in Romney at all.
I enlightened the guard about my new position as sports editor with the Hampshire Review, and that I moved to Romney a few weeks prior. As the series of questions grew more intense, which included threats of running my license plate and contacting the state police, the confrontation concluded when I proposed scribing a column about my less than cordial treatment while innocently walking my hound.
From that time forward, Lady Pooch hasn’t placed a paw on campus. No further engagements were necessary for me; my presence on state property was unwelcome.
A few weeks later when WVSDB students went home for the holidays, I refused to glance at the Christmas display when driving by. In fact, my only involvements on state property were strictly work related covering goalball, basketball and soccer. I made sure to have proper photo identification on me at all times.
I shared my unfriendly experience with a few HamCo natives and various explanations were given as to the divide between WVSDB and Romney. Security and safety were the top answers, however, I failed to comprehend the profound line carved in the concrete between the state school and the local community, especially when students were absent from campus during summer months.
As of Monday, to my astonishment, that dividing line was erased.
As the front-page story alludes to, WVSDB is overhauling many failed policies, which includes a renewed focus on community relations.
“The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind have a beautiful campus filled with wide, open spaces that are well-suited for communities to enjoy in the Romney area,” State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch said. “We value the partnership between the school and its community, and we want our West Virginia families to feel welcome when they visit campus.”
For the 1st time since becoming a Romney resident, I “legally” took Nittany for a stroll on the vacant scenic campus. We spotted cool buildings from yesteryear including the automobile shop. The decision to welcome the community on campus was a step in the right direction for WVSDB. To mark the occasion, I had Lady Pooch pose for a picture in front of the iconic B&O caboose. ο
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.