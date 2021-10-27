Hampshire girls finish 4th, boys 6th at regionals
HEDGESVILLE – The cross country season will continue for senior Alex Kile as she finished in 9th place (22:29) at the class AAA Region 2 meet last Thursday.
“Alex has worked hard all season and it paid off running on a foot injury that could have kept her out of qualifying for the state meet,” said HHS coach Bill Lipps.
As a team the girls were edged by 4 points by Martinsburg, just missing their chance to qualify for states.
Jefferson took 1st place (35 points), Spring Mills 2nd (40), Martinsburg 3rd (91) and Hampshire 4th (95).
Other finishers for the Hampshire girls included Maliyah Steinmetz 14th (24:04), Alexa VanMeter 22nd (25:42), Peyton Asbury 24th (26:03), Ambrielle Odom 26th (26:36), Kadey Haines 29th (27:06) and Emalee Bradley 32nd (27:29).
With only Alex qualifying for states, coach Lipps is focused on preventing further injury for his star senior.
“Alex is doing what she can, focusing on running and biking each day to keep from reaggravating her injury,” said Lipps.
“She is strong and she will be as ready as possible.”
On the boys side of the meet, Jefferson finished 1st place with (40 points), just narrowly beating Washington who posted 41 to take 2nd. Martinsburg won bronze (85) and Hampshire finished 6th (130).
Mason Cardamone was the top Trojan harrier taking 14th place (19:34).
“Mason ran a great race running the plan we discussed and just missing out on qualifying for the state meet,” said Lipps.
Other finishers for the boys included Brady Stump 22nd (20:24), Justice Steinmetz 28th (20:59), Cole Hudson 29th (21:01), Tanner Ansel 37th (22:25) and Cyrus Chaney 43rd (24:04).
“We are a young team and we had a good season,” said Lipps.
“Both teams finished 2nd at PVC, girls 2nd in the area meet and boys 3rd. They worked hard and Coach Surber and I look forward to next year.”
Coach Lipps extended his thanks to those folks who helped the Trojan cross country program this year.
“The parents as always were great with their help with the meets, our fundraisers and transportation to meets. And it was great to have students come out for our Invitational and show support.” ο
