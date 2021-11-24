Playoff semifinals
Martinsburg carries its hopes for yet another state football championship into the semifinals Friday, hosting undefeated Bridgeport.
Martinsburg (11-1) is seeded 2nd in Class AAA and Bridgeport (12-0) is 3rd. The winner faces either No. 1 Huntington (12-0) or No. 5 Cabell Midland (11-1) for the title.
The Bulldogs are the only remaining regional team in the playoffs.
Bridgeport knocked off Jefferson 74-49 last Friday in Class AAA. Poca took out Frankfort 56-49 in Class AA and No. 6 Williamson upset No. 3 East Hardy 44-24 in Class A.
Jingle 5k run
Frankfort High School’s cross country teams will sponsor their 17th annual Jingle 5K run and kid’s mile on Saturday Dec. 11, beginning at 9 a.m. at Fort Ashby Primary School.
Registration is from 7:30 to 8:40. The race will start at Fort Ashby Primary School and go on Dan’s Run Road. A kid’s mile will immediately follow the 5K. Pre-registration is $15 and the early registration deadline is Nov. 25. The race day entry fee is $20.
T-shirts are available to all pre-registered participants and while supplies last. Awards are given to top three runners in each age group and ribbons given to all children 10 and under. For more information and registration form, go to qcstriders.com or
runsignup.com/Race/WV/FortAshby/Frankfort5KJingleRun or pick up a registration form at Frankfort High School.
For questions contact Coach Phillips at jcphillips@k12.wv.us or call Frankfort High School at 304-726-4767.
All proceeds go to help support Frankfort Cross Country Program. o
(0) comments
