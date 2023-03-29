It has always been on my bucket list to go on a hog hunt and to shoot a hog. When I was just a little boy watching people hunting on TV with thermal scopes, I thought it would be pretty cool and pretty easy, but it wasn’t.
Last year my brother, Parker, and my dad were lucky enough to get to go to South Carolina to hunt hogs at nighttime with thermal scopes.
I couldn’t go due to having baseball practice and I was a little bummed. Both of them went down and harvested hogs the first night.
When dad asked us about going this year with him I was ALL over it and super pumped. They decided I’d have the first kill because it was my first time going on a hog hunt.
This past weekend the date finally got here for us to travel down to South Carolina to hunt.
As I was heading into my very first pig hunt the odds were high for us getting on some good size hogs.
After nine hours in the truck with my dad and brother, we finally arrived in South Carolina to meet up with Upstate Hog Outfitter.
While we were waiting for it to get dark, which is when the hogs usually show up, we were able to talk and hang out and learn a little about what to expect on the hunts.
The Outfitter was watching the trail cameras (as he always does) and realized that the hogs weren’t really on their normal schedule that evening.
We left his house and stopped to get some gas when all of the sudden his phone goes off and the hogs were at a property he was allowed to hunt and believe it or not it was at a church.
Our outfitter has it registered with the DNR so that you can kill a hog on the church property, and I was like heck yeah let’s do it.
Hogs are considered a nuisance in SC and the church really wants them off their property because of the damage they do.
So, we set off to go and try to kill these hogs and there was a really good chance that this was going to be a quick hunt.
There were multiple hogs on camera, so Parker and I were going in to double up on these hogs.
We started to walk around the church, and I could feel the wind shift and I didn’t know where the hogs were located because it was pitch black outside.
We weren’t using lights because of the thermal technology in the gun scopes.
We needed to get over to where they were quickly if we wanted to get a shot before they smelled us.
We started following our guide, Cody, to where he knew the hogs were since he knew the property.
As we were walking towards them, the wind kept swirling and all of the sudden we heard a pig snort and run a little.
Even though they were a little further now, we still set up on the hogs.
I was super nervous because I’ve never seen a wild hog and never shot one. As soon as the outfitter said here we go get ready, the wind shifted again and I could hear the hogs in the woods but I couldn’t see them anymore.
It almost sounded like they were fighting and I thought that was a good thing. However, I quickly learned that it wasn’t because they had busted us when the wind threw our scent right in their direction.
So, we backed out as quickly and quietly as possible so they could potentially come back in to this spot later that night.
We got back to the truck to discuss our next options.
As we were driving around looking in fields and walking around for a couple of hours trying to locate more hogs, one of the cameras went off on another property and there was a huge hog down at one of his hunting spots.
This wasn’t just any hog; it was a giant boar. Dad and Parker stayed back in the one field to watch for hogs, and the outfitter and I headed off to try to get my first hog.
It was about a 150-200 yard walk and we started creeping down to try to make a stalk on this hog. However, when we got down there, we didn’t see a single hog, so we backed out and met back up with Dad and Parker.
We headed to another spot but on our way there we were scanning fields that we were allowed to hunt.
We spotted a sow with a couple of other hogs. So, we hopped out of our truck and started making a stalk on these hogs in the field, but when we got close to these hogs, our wind was starting to shift again.
We had to move and keep cutting them off and getting set up on them to avoid them smelling us.
Then we realized something about these hogs. They were going right back to the church where we originally started. So, we decided to go to the church and set up in hopes of getting a shot on the sow since we expected them to come to that feeding spot again.
Sure enough, here they came. One of the big pigs started working around the thickets and I knew that it wasn’t going to be an easy shot at her.
When I was finally able to get her in the thermal scope, it was a really tight shot and not the best angle to shoot her.
I was finally able to find a window that I was comfortable to get a shot off at her and dropped her.
But the best part about this whole thing was that I was finally able to kill my first hog through the thermal optics and under the car port of the church (which again is legal where we were).
I was super pumped that I could finally check off a hog hunt from my bucket list.
We were all pumped about the sow I was able to harvest at the church but bummed that Parker didn’t get one yet.
At 3 a.m., we finally settled in our beds, when my Dad got a text from Cody saying he had a pig on camera not too far away from where we were staying. We hurried up and got dressed and headed back out in the dark.
Parker and Cody trudged through the field and got a shot and harvested a 300-plus pound boar. This was actually the one that was unable to get a shot on earlier in the night.
We were so happy that he was able to harvest such a prize. I believe that he was blessed with this big hoss of a boar because he was kind enough to let me go first. Good things come to those who wait.Stay tuned to Bone Shack Outdoors on the Pursuit Channel Sunday mornings at 8:30 a.m. beginning April 2 to watch some of our hunts from this past season.
J.J. Charlton is a high school student-athlete at Hampshire High and loves being in the outdoors. Charlton is passionate about hunting and is eager to be a life long student of the outdoors. Every month, Charlton will share his thoughts on outdoor experiences, sports or the life of being a teenager. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.