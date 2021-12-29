2021 was full of ups and downs, but hunting certainly was on the upside for me over the past year. During 2021, I was able to hunt deer and turkeys in 7 different states and found success in many of them.
I spent nearly 40 days in the spring turkey woods chasing gobblers from southern Tennessee, to the middle part of Michigan and nearly 50 days chasing whitetails. As far as time spent in the outdoors goes, there is absolutely nothing I’d change about this year. In fact, I hope to have many more like it.
My spring season started in Tennessee, like it has the past few years. My friend Brandon Martin and I like to head south around the beginning of April to try to start our turkey season a little earlier than here at home. As luck would have it, we were both able to tag long beards this year and had a lot of momentum going into the W.Va. season. I was lucky enough to kill a gobbler on the 1st morning.
The opening weekend of W.Va.’s turkey season found Brandon and I hunting together, and I was able to watch him pull the trigger on fine gobblers, 2 days in a row. The following weekend, I was able to accomplish the same feat, but in 2 different states. Saturday, May 1, found me in Pennsylvania, where I was able to punch a tag, and the next day, I was lucky enough to duplicate the feat with my 2nd W.Va. tag.
Fast forward a few weeks to the middle of May, I decided to take the morning off of school, and found myself laying in the middle of a hayfield for 2 hours, crawling meticulously towards a gobbler that was strutting with a hen.
After a long, slow battle, I was able to pull the trigger, filling my last tag in Pennsylvania. Since I didn’t have any more tags, Brandon and I decided to take a last minute trip to Michigan, where we were both able to fill our tags on public land the 1st morning we were there. It was quite the trip.
The summer months found me scouting for bow season, and coaching baseball. Although I don’t have time to fish as much as I’d like, I was able to get out and do a little bit of fishing with friends. I made a trip to northern Pennsylvania to see the elk herd that is growing every year. (One of these days I’ll draw a Pennsylvania elk tag.)
I started bow hunting in late September in W.Va. If I remember right, the opening week was tough, but I was able to find success the 1st week of October in Pennsylvania with a beautiful 10-point. After that, I spent my time working to kill a buck in W.Va., which I was able to on Oct. 24. I still have dreams of that gorgeous 8-pointer walking into bow range.
I was able to hunt quite a bit in November. Starting in Indiana, I hunted as hard as I could, and killed a heavy 9-point on the 5th day of my trip. After that came West Virginia rifle season, a week I truly look forward to all year. This gun season was one for the books as I was able to take 2 great bucks during that week, which probably won’t ever happen again.
My last trip of the season is currently taking place right now, as I write this article from my sleeping bag in the front seat of my truck.
I left Christmas Day for Missouri, and plan to hunt out here until I punch my buck tag, or I have to leave to head back to school. So far, I haven’t had any luck, but I’m certainly going to continue to hunt hard. I will tell the full story of this trip in next week’s article.
It has certainly been a great year bouncing around the woods and traveling to new places. I was lucky enough to find success with every tag I purchased, except for Maryland. The gobblers avoided me there. I’m not sure how 2022 is going to shake out, but I certainly have big plans. o
