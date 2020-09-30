SUNRISE SUMMIT – Hampshire went 1-1 last week to improve their overall record to 7-3 with a win against Frankfort 8-1 and a loss at Jefferson 3-1.
The game against the Cougars was an impressive defensive performance considering the Trojans lost 6-0 at home to Jefferson earlier this season.
“The game speed and the conditioning has come a long way over the past 3 weeks,” surmised Coach Troy Crane.
“That combined with getting the chemistry down a little bit better with the game speed. It’s just an accumulation over the past 3 weeks that things are starting to come together.”
Kaelyn Knight tallied the lone goal against the Cougars with an assist from Hannah Ault.
On Saturday, the Trojans scored early and often for an 8-1 win on the road to sweep the season series against the Falcons.
Camryn Downs and Kaelyn Knight were both major players on the stat sheet as they both finished with 2 goals a piece. Makenzie Park had another outstanding performance with 1 goal and 3 assists.
“AB,” better known as Kaleigh Hott, had another magnificent game notching 1 goal and 2 assists.
Freshman sensation Izzy Blomquist made sure to make her presence felt with a goal of her own.
“Izzy is flying out there,” said Coach Crane.
“She doesn’t take practices off, she doesn’t take time off, so when it comes game time she can handle that speed that a freshman usually can’t because she doesn’t take any moments off when she is on the field.”
Next up for the Trojans are games against Keyser, Musselman and Washington this week. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.