Nick Carroll Review Staff
SUNRISE SUMMIT – The HHS golf season wrapped up at regionals and although HHS finished 7th out of 7 teams with a score of 364, this season has been a success according to coach Jarrett Hott.
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
Nick Carroll Review Staff
SUNRISE SUMMIT – The HHS golf season wrapped up at regionals and although HHS finished 7th out of 7 teams with a score of 364, this season has been a success according to coach Jarrett Hott.
“Growth is one word I like to use to describe this year,” said Hott. “All of our players made huge jumps from the start to the end. That’s all I can ask for. This was a great group of young men and women and I am very proud of them and lucky to have them on the team. I can’t wait to see what next year brings us. I expect big things from next years group.”
Project Development and Sports Editor
Sidekick: Lady Pooch
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.