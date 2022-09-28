Hampshire Golf

The Hampshire golf team competed at regionals on Monday. Pictured (left to right) Brady Stump, J.J. Charlton, coach Jarrett Hott, Cyrus Chaney, Carisma Shanholtz.

 Amy Charlton

Nick Carroll Review Staff

SUNRISE SUMMIT – The HHS golf season wrapped up at regionals and although HHS finished 7th out of 7 teams with a score of 364, this season has been a success according to coach Jarrett Hott.

