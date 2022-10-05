Making the transition
This past week of hunting has been quite difficult as the bucks are starting to get off of their summer patterns and transitioning into their fall, pre-rut, ranges.
Now that the mast crop is in full effect, it is time to get off of those field edges and into the timber in areas where deer are bedded close to oak trees.
Of course, there are still scenarios where hunting field edges might work, especially if there is a weather front, but for the most part, it is time to start making that switch to pre-rut hunting.
Mast
Acorns are key right now. Hunting around oak trees that are dropping acorns is a great way to get in tight to a buck this time of year.
A couple of weeks ago, I moved a few cellular trail cameras to oak trees tight to bedding areas, and it was as if a switch flipped this past week as the cameras went from dormant to on fire overnight.
If you know where a hot oak tree is right now, it would certainly be a good strategy to set up over it.
Rubs
Bucks are starting to lay down rut sign which means rubs will begin popping up all over the woods.
For the next week to ten days, if you have an area that is littered with fresh rubs, you need to get in there and hunt it because it means a buck is close and spending a lot of time in that area.
As we progress into the month of October, rubs become a little less meaningful as bucks will start traveling farther distances on a regular basis. This means a buck might make a rub on a ridge tonight, but be a half mile away tomorrow, whereas the rubs being produced right now are being made by bucks that are spending a lot of time in that area simply because they are not looking for does yet.
Scrapes
A hot scrape can be huge at this time. Much like rubs, the farther we get into October, the less meaningful scrapes become.
Right now, if there is a big hub scrap somewhere, it is probably being visited frequently by every buck in the area, whereas later in the month, bucks will be making scrapes left and right.
Field Edges
Although in the beginning, I mentioned it is time to get off of field edges, there are still times that hunting a field edge throughout this part of October can be good.
First, I’m not saying to get off of the field edges for rest for the rest of the season as late October can be dynamite on the edge of a field, but with the changing food sources, it is a good idea at this point in the season if your goal is to kill an older buck.
With that being said, properties that don’t have a dynamic mast crop or a lot of natural browse can still find bucks moving to the fields in the daylight. October bow hunting is an ever-changing cycle. So much so that it seems like there must be a shift in strategy every five to ten days as there is simply a lot going on this time of year.
From changing food sources to rising levels of testosterone, the bucks are doing different things nearly every day. Although we had great weather, this past week of hunting was difficult for me as I simply could not make the right move. Hopefully, over the next few days, things will change, and I’ll end up with a nice early-season buck within archery range. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.