Seating, restrooms on HHS campus in disrepair; fail ADA requirements
SUNRISE SUMMIT — One of the fallouts from the Rannells Field upgrades to the turf and track is the eyesore coming from the bleachers and restrooms. Outdated and decrepit, these campus facilities stick out like a sore thumb and apparently fail to meet the Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. Here is a look at the current status of 3 pieces maintained by the school system: the Rannells Field bleachers, gymnasium bleachers and restrooms.
Rannells Field bleachers
The current bleachers that line Rannells Field were installed in the mid-1960s, before the ADA was enacted. With a capacity of nearly 4,000, the metal rows of shiny silver long show wear and tear with many areas for improvements.
“I would like to get it to a place where it will be safer and more aesthetically pleasing,” said Hampshire Athletic Director Trey Stewart.
The visitor and home bleachers have safety issues with railings and gaps between the rows. They don’t have wheelchair ramps.
The ADA says wheelchair-accessible seating is required and at least 1% of the seating must be wheelchair-seating locations. Whenever more than 300 seats are provided, wheelchair seating locations must be provided in more than 1 location. Areas known as dispersed seating locations must be throughout all seating areas and provide views comparable to those for the general public.
Each wheelchair seating location is an open, level space that accommodates 1 person using a wheelchair and has a smooth, stable and slip-resistant surface.
Rannells Fields has a platform for wheelchairs; however, most folks just watch from their cars and look down at the field because of the lack of available ADA bleacher seating.
Gym bleachers
The American Disabilities Act went in to place in 1990, which was around the time the current bleachers in the Hampshire gymnasium were installed.
Although the bleachers in the gym are newer than the football facility, they are still outdated. The typical lifespan of this style of bleachers is 20 to 25 years, which makes them several years out of date.
One urgent issue in terms of the lack of seating is the inability to host a boys regional championship. This year in late April the boys team was able to host the regional championship thanks to a waiver for Covid-19, but there are no guarantees that will continue in the future.
“The standard in terms of class AAA gymnasiums is having the correct capacity to host games throughout the playoffs without a Covid waiver,” explained Stewart. “Right now, we can’t do that.”
According to SSAC regulations, a Class AAA school must have a minimum capacity of 900 to host a boys basketball regional championship. Hampshire High has a current maximum capacity of 860.
The home side has 78-foot wide bleachers with 4 sections, 3 aisles and 10 rows. On the visitor side the bleachers are 72 feet wide with 4 sections, 3 aisles and 11 rows.
The bleachers do not feature a handicap placement in terms of seating. The stands are plagued by bent and twisted frames and a significant number of hand rails that fail to work properly.
“The bleachers often break down in terms of coming out and retracting,” Stewart said. “Often manual assistance is required to make them work properly.”
ADA requirements say that accessible seating must be an integral part of the seating plan so that people using wheelchairs are not isolated from other spectators or their friends or family.
In addition, wheelchair-seating locations must provide lines of sight comparable to those provided to other spectators. In stadiums where spectators can be expected to stand during a basketball or volleyball game, wheelchair-seating locations must provide a line of sight over standing spectators.
This is not the case currently in the HHS gym.
“Older community and kids with special needs have to sit in areas that people stand,” Stewart pointed out. “If there are more than 6 people wheelchair bound, I don’t know what to do with them.”
One of the challenges will be finding bleachers that exceed the 900 minimum capacity. However, Stewart is confident that there is room to install new bleachers that maximize the area available in the gym.
“We can squeeze a little more in to reach that number,” Stewart said.
Restrooms
Whether you inspect the restrooms adjacent to the basketball court or Rannells Field, the same thing can be said about the bathrooms – time for an upgrade.
During a boys basketball game against Spring Mills this past spring, a parent of a Cardinal player exited the men’s bathroom and said, “that’s 1 reason I wouldn’t send my kid to school here,” pointing towards the bathrooms.
In the outside restrooms, ceilings are falling in, the lighting is dim, the sinks are outdated, the flooring is cracking, the heating is ancient and the cleanliness is questionable.
The facilities are the responsibility of the the school system.
Students have joked about using different bathrooms around the HHS campus knowing that certain restrooms feature toilets that are out in the open, and referred to as “prison style.”
One student evaluation of the bathrooms next to the football stadium said, “If there was an outhouse with a hole in the ground, we are one step above that.”
Athletic director Trey Stewart used 2 words to describe the restrooms facilities — “horrific” and “embarrassing.” ο
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.