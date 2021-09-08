SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojans improved to 3-0-1 on the season after defeating the Indians last week 11-1. The Trojan offense remains on fire and through 4 games, Hampshire has a stunning +27 goal differential, with 30 goals for and 3 goals against.
Coach Crane is pleased with his squad and their efforts after so far this season.
“The girls have bought into finding the open player with ball movement and moving without the ball,” said Crane.
“Up to this point, I haven’t seen many forced shots.”
There are so many scoring threats coming from the Trojans, teams have struggled to slow down all of them simultaneously.
Izzy Blomquist and Hannah Ault have 3 goals each, Cam Downs, Jaleigh Dixon, Kaelyn Knight all have 4 goals each on the season while Nevaeh Church has tallied 6.
“They each have a high level of foot skills, work ethic and speed,” said coach Crane.
“Plus our back-line and goalies give them fits everyday in practice, so they have had to learn to move without the ball. That can’t be overstated in our forwards’ development.”
Speaking of unselfish, 2 Trojans stand out when it comes to passing the ball. So far this season, Izzy Blomquist has 8 assists while senior Cam Downs has assisted on 6 goals.
“What makes each of them special is their unselfish play,” said Crane.
Unfortunately, Covid wreaked havoc on the schedule and caused a cancellation with Washington last week.
Already this season 2 sectional games have been postponed / canceled, and the impact on records and sectional seeding will be unknown until the end of the season.
“This is the life we all have lived for 2 years now,” said Crane.
“Every day seems to be yet another curve ball. We have no choice other than to get our legs under us again and go play.”
As of now, road games against Musselman on Thursday at 7 p.m. and Philip Barbour on Saturday at noon are back on the schedule.
So what will it take for the Trojans to stay undefeated on the season?
“Our bench has to come up big,” said Crane.
“We have about 5-6 critically important substitution players who have played several minutes each game. I think that will help us through the major hurdle ahead of us this week.” ο
