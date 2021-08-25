Back in Sports: Aug. 25

50 years ago
Sports-minded students and athletes returning to the West Virginia University campus this fall may have a hard time recognizing many areas surrounding the Coliseum complex and even one section of Mountaineer Field.
The reason? A crew of 8 to 10 men, aided by a couple of tractors, trucks and other machinery, have been constantly at work since the end of the spring session improving the acreage surrounding the beautiful multi-purpose Coliseum. Even 37-year-old Mountaineer Field is getting a minor face-lift.
40 years ago
The old bleachers in the open end of the stadium have been torn down, and construction workers are busily erecting new ones, which will increase the seating capacity of Mountaineer Field.
The Hampshire High School junior varsity and varsity cheerleaders recently attended a National Cheeleader’s Association camp at Hood College in Frederick, Maryland. Both squads received outstanding, excellent, and superior ribbons for their performances. A SuperStar Squad Award was presented to each squad for their exceptional completion of the camp requirements. As a result of these girls’ spirit and enthusiasm, Hampshire High School was presented with an NCA Spirit Stick, the most prestigious NCA award. Both squads are coached by Susan Patterson.
The Hampshire Cheerleaders will be featured in the Hampshire County Grand Feature Parade on Thursday. On Friday they will travel with the football team to Berkeley Springs for the opening game of the 1981-82 season.
30 years ago
There will be a lot of familiar faces on the field this Friday night when the Hampshire Trojans open their grid season by hosting Musselman at Rannells Field at 8 p.m.
Coach Jim Alkire welcomes back 9 returning starters and 14 past lettermen from last year’s 6-4 squad to open his 10th season at the Trojan helm. Those 9 returning regulars will occupy 12 of the 22 starting positions when HHS tees it up against the always-strong Applemen.
“The key to any success we’re going to have, especially early in the season, is our experience,” says Coach Alkire.
“It feels pretty good to know that we can start out with so many guys who have been in our system for so long.”
20 years ago
ROMNEY — With a prolific ground attack that chewed up 356 yards rushing combined with a 100-plus yard passing night for quarterback Danny Alkire, the Hampshire High football team looked as if it had returned to last season’s form in the first game of the season.
Not to say that the “mean green defense” of the Trojans was not holding its own either, as Hampshire steamrolled Berkeley Springs in the season opener by a lopsided 54-7 count.
10 years ago
ROMNEY— Coach Darren Grace doesn’t want to point to one or two obvious mistakes that cost his Trojans their football opener Friday night.
Instead, he says, it was mistake on top of mistake — and a defense that couldn’t contain the run — that handed Preston and their new head coach Glen McNew III a 20-19 victory to end a 21-game losing streak that stretched back to 2008.
“I’m not getting down on any one of you,” he said in the team huddle after the loss.
“I’m saying everyone is responsible.”
Turnovers killed a Hampshire offense that showed some promise behind signal caller Calab Landis. “I thought Caleb Landis did an exceptional job offensively for us,” said Grace. ο
