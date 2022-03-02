Undefeated Bobcats win PVL Title
CAPON BRIDGE – Perfection is something rarely attained in team sports.
For the 1st time in school history, the Capon Bridge boys basketball team finished the season with an unblemished record of 20-0, defeating Pendleton County in the PVL B-Team Championship game on Friday night 48-25.
“It was a wonderful feeling,” said CBMS head coach Joe Medina.
“The look on the boys’ faces made it all worthwhile. Coaching is something I have always enjoyed; helping them accomplish something like this feels awesome.”
Trevor Roof led the way for CBMS, scoring 21 points and pulling down 15 boards. Colson Kinser tallied 13 points while Ayden Blomquist finished with 11.
Tanner Netzer added 3 points to the Bobcat total.
“For this game, the boys gave their all,” said Medina.
“You can see in their method of play that they refused to go home empty-handed. With the outstanding 1st half by Ayden Blomquist, followed by a great 2nd half by Trevor Roof, blend that with huge performance from Colson Kinser and top notch defense from Christopher Downs and Tanner Netzer, our team was not backing down from this challenge. As a result, they ended with a successful and positive season.”
The PVL B-Team championship was extra sweet as the undefeated Bobcats captured the title trophy in front of their home crowd. Coach Medina pointed out what made this group of boys special.
“They believed in each other,” said Medina. “The camaraderie was wonderful to see. It felt like a close brotherhood.”
CBMS Roster: Tanner Netzer, Trevor Roof, Colson Kinser, Ayden Blomquist, Christopher Downs, Chase Brill, Mason Slade, Dominic Ross, Preston Taylor, Andrew Campbell, Trey Jenkins, Trevor Fry, Aiden Whitacre, Elijah Cook. o
