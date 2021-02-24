With the 2020-2021 season in the rear view mirror, it’s time that we look back at the data garnered by the wildlife biologists employed by the state. In all honesty, we are lucky to have a system which gives us pretty accurate data. Without this, biologists and resource officers would have a very difficult time to make decisions on what is best for the state’s deer herd.
The following is a direct insert from the WV Game and Fish department.
“Charleston West Virginia- According to preliminary data collected by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, hunters in the Mountain State harvested 106,861 white-tailed deer during the 2020-2021 fall and winter seasons.
“The harvest was 7.5 percent higher than the 2019 harvest of 99,437 deer and 6 percent below the 5-year average of 113,444.”
A breakdown of the combined 2020 deer seasons reveals a total of 38,785 bucks were harvested during the traditional buck firearm season, 31,255 antlerless deer were taken during all antlerless firearm hunting opportunities, 31,564 deer were harvested by bows and crossbows in urban and regular archery/crossbow seasons, 4,615 deer were taken in the muzzleloader season and 642 deer were taken with primitive bow and muzzleloader weapons during the Mountaineer Heritage season in January 2021.
Antlerless Deer Season Harvest
The 2020 antlerless deer harvest of 31,255, which includes the youth/Class Q/Class XS deer season, was 10 percent higher than the 28,336 deer taken in 2019 and 8 percent below the 5-year average of 33,863.
“It is important to note the antlerless harvest is the key component to any deer management strategy, as it controls the future deer population,” said Paul Johansen, chief of the WVDNR’s Wildlife Resources Section.
The 10 counties with the highest antlerless deer harvests in 2020 were Preston (2,041), Upshur (1,282), Hampshire (1,132), Lewis (1,130), Ritchie (1,079), Jackson (1,065), Wood (1,044), Barbour (945), Monroe (898) and Mason (875).
Muzzleloader Deer Season Harvest
The 2020 muzzleloader harvest of 4,615, which does not include 612 deer taken with side lock and flintlock muzzleloaders during the Mountaineer Heritage season, was 2 percent higher than the 2019 harvest of 4,522 and only 20 deer below the 5-year average of 4,635.
The 10 counties with the highest harvests during the 2020 muzzleloader season were Preston (277), Randolph (218), Nicholas (209), Upshur (168), Barbour (161), Greenbrier (146), Mason (143), Lewis (139), Braxton (134) and Jackson (131).
Archery and Crossbow Deer Season Harvest
The bow and crossbow hunter’s take of 31,564 deer, which does not include 30 recurve and longbow harvested deer taken during the Mountaineer Heritage season, was 7 percent higher than the 2019 archery and crossbow season harvest of 29,508 and 12 percent above the 5-year average archery season harvest of 28,278.
The number of harvests in 2020 that were taken with a crossbow increased and was greater than deer reportedly taken by a bow for the 4th year. The 10 counties with the highest archery and crossbow harvests in 2020 were Preston (1,742), Kanawha (1,178), Randolph (1,079), Raleigh (1,007), Wood (936), Upshur (891), Fayette (869), Berkeley (857), Monongalia (852) and Wyoming (851).
The Mountain State boasted a higher number of bucks harvested than it has in a few years, I believe that is for a couple of reasons.
Timing of the season
This past year, our general firearms season began on Nov. 23, making it at the tail end of the rut. With the colder weather that was forecasted for the day, bucks were certainly on their feet searching for those last available does to breed. With all of the hunters in the woods, it is no surprise a lot of the bucks that were still searching for does got killed. In fact, I am actually a little surprised that more bucks were not taken in the 1st few days, as I can remember the weather being absolutely perfect.
More hunters in the woods
With Covid still being in full swing, actual hunter numbers in the woods are skyrocketing compared to the recent past. With school sports being shut down, high school students and parents had a lot more time to hunt. This was especially true during turkey season last spring, as the country saw an exponential rise in the amount of turkey hunters. With that being said, it still applies to our WV firearms season, as we were basically in the same boat as we were last spring, lots of people working from home, and no extracurricular activities for kids to participate in. It is inevitable that more hunters in the woods equals more dead deer.
Spotty mast crop
The final reason that I believe our numbers spiked a little is because all over the state there was a very spotty mast crop, meaning the deer had to travel a bit more in order to find food. It seemed as though there were pockets here and there with acorns on the ground all over, but then be completely void for miles. Years like this tend to make deer congregate in areas that have either more mast, or a different type of sustainable food source. I have a friend that owns a piece of ground along river road, and during muzzleloader season it seemed as though every deer on Nathanial Mountain piled into his food plots due to the lack of food anywhere else.
Having a system in which we can check game in with our smart phones is amazing, as there is literally no reason to forget. Even though the old check stations were a lot of fun, the state department is able to get much better and more accurate data due to the ease and smoothness of the check process. I encourage everyone to check all of their game in, as that is the only way for biologists grasp what is actually happening from year to year here in our state. o
