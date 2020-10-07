SUNRISE SUMMIT – Trojan cross country teams have become so accustomed to winning trophies that it is downright shocking when the word HAMPSHIRE isn’t listed at the top of the results sheet.
At the BW3’s Invitational on Saturday, the Paul Clovis trail was tough on the Trojans as the girls wound up in 3rd place (99 points) while the boys missed the podium and finished in 4th (107).
High expectations are the norm for this proud program and Coach Bill Lipps had an alternative view of the outcome and was willing to share in the blame.
“I look at this from a region perspective,” said Coach Bill Lipps.
“Was it disappointing? Well, when you look at a couple things then no, I don’t think so. Our kids were tired. I know that. They did not have the best race they could and that’s on me not taking things into account before the meet because I’m more focused on regions.”
On the boys side, Frankfort flew away with 1st place (40 points) while the Polar Bears of Fairmont Senior took 2nd (60) and regional rival Jefferson grabbed bronze (90).
Chris Lucas was the top finisher for HHS, coming in 3rd overall (17:35). The 2nd Trojan to cross the finish line was William Saville who had an outstanding race taking 13th (18:45).
“For what work he (William Saville) has done, he is performing well,” Lipps praised.
Rounding out the Trojan finishers was Andrew Dorsey who grabbed 20th (19:10), Austin Ramsay 28th (19:54), Brady Stump 43rd (21:14) and Grant Landis 53rd (22:05).
The goal heading into Saturday for the Trojan girls was to finish in the top 2, but they came up just short.
Fairmont Senior ran away with 1st place (50 points) while regional foe Spring Mills secured 2nd (80). Hampshire bagged bronze (99) just ahead of Frankfort (125).
Deidra Haines was the top Trojan finishing 14th (23:44) and Alex Kile wasn’t far behind in 19th (23:59).
Perhaps one of the coolest moments of the morning was the battle of the Odom sisters as senior Maggie battled with freshman sibling Ambrielle for 22nd place.
The 2 sisters looked identical in terms of running form, as they galloped down the stretch matching each other stride for stride.
Perhaps it was Maggie’s elder experience that pushed her past Ambrielle at the goal line to take 22nd (24:32.9) while Ambrielle took 23rd (24:33.4).
“Maggie is very competitive,” confirmed Lipps.
“Maggie would be like that with all of her teammates. She is competitive across the board and it motivates her teammates.”
Throughout the season, freshman Ambrielle has been strong and has shown an ability to move up when needed. Was that influenced by her older sister?
“To be honest you don’t see a lot of it in practice. I’ve mentioned to Maggie to keep an eye on her sister but it is only the 2nd time I have seen it happen,” Lipps said.
According to Coach Lipps, there was a battle during practice this summer where they were finishing up an 800 together. “It was the same thing,” Lipps affirmed.
Alexa VanMeter finished 30th (25:34) and Peyton Asbury wound up 35th (26:07).
The Trojans decided to not attend the cross-country meet this week at St. Mary’s but will be back on the trail on Tuesday, Oct. 13 in Tucker County. o
