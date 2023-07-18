15 years ago - 2008
First state appearance ends disappointingly
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
First state appearance ends disappointingly
CHARLESTON — Manager Jack Poore was disappointed enough that his Hampshire team didn’t advance out of pool play in the state Senior League baseball tournament over the weekend. But he couldn’t have been prouder that the team earned the whirlwind trip to state in the first place.
“This is the first time we’ve taken a boys’ team to state at any level,” Poore said. “I’m so proud of the guys.”
The Hampshire all-stars had a shot to win the trip outright in Martinsburg on July 15, but fell to Jefferson 12-3 in the district championship. That threw them into an elimination game against host Martinsburg the next night. Josh Moreland’s two-run homer in the top of the seventh fueled a come-from-behind victory that night that sent players, parents and coaches scurrying to be in Charleston less than 48 hours later for the first game of the state tournament. o
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.