CHARLESTON – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) 3rd annual Hunting & Fishing License Giveaway is officially open.
Anyone who purchases an annual 2022 hunting, trapping, or fishing license in the month of December will automatically be entered to win 1 of several prizes, including the grand prize of a combination hunting, trapping and fishing lifetime license for a WV resident.
Other prizes include $200 WV State Parks gift cards, Pipestem Resort State Park zipline tour tickets with a 3 night lodge stay, 2-night cabin stays at WV State Parks, and gift bags with exclusive merchandise. The prize drawing is sponsored by the WVDNR and the WV Dept. of Tourism and winners will be announced in January 2022.
“It’s always an honor to share the great things our WVDNR does for those who love hunting and fishing in Almost Heaven West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “This license giveaway is an especially exciting opportunity and I absolutely encourage all West Virginians and visitors to our beautiful state to get their licenses early so they’ll be entered to win some great prizes.”
Eligible resident license purchases are the Class A, Class B, Class AH, Class X, Class XP, Class X3, Class XP3, Class XJ, and Class AHJ. Eligible nonresident license purchases are the Class E, Class EE, Class AAH, Class XXJ, Class AAHJ. Licenses can be purchased through the WVDNR’s electronic licensing system at WVdnr.gov or at authorized license agents throughout the state.
Annual licenses can also be purchased as gifts by calling the WVDNR licensing team at 304-558-2758. If the recipient has previously held a license, only the recipient’s name and date of birth will need to be provided.
“The Hunting & Fishing License Giveaway has been a success for years now and this year we are thrilled to expand the giveaway to include nonresident entries as well,” said WVDNR Director Stephen McDaniel. “We appreciate the Governor’s support of efforts like this one that promote outdoor recreation and encourage more and more people to take up hunting and fishing in West Virginia.”
For more information about the Hunting & Fishing License Giveaway including official rules and prize descriptions, visit WVdnr.gov/licensegiveaway. The WVDNR also reminds hunters and anglers to follow all hunting, fishing, and trapping regulations and to always practice safety when engaging in outdoor activities.
Additionally, hunters are reminded of another opportunity to win prizes. The Big Buck Photo Contest is open to submissions until Dec. 27.
Those interested in entering the contest should upload a photo with their buck harvest from the 2021 hunting season as well as a short written account of their hunt to the entry form at WVdnr.gov/photocontest.
A valid 2021 WV hunting license and 13-digit DNR-issued game check number are also required to participate. o
