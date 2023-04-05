10 years ago - 2013
Grab the broom
SUNRISE SUMMIT — With their early season plagued by bad weather and tough breaks, the Hampshire softball team finally tasted victory Saturday afternoon by sweeping a doubleheader with Tucker County.
The first game saw the Trojans shut out the Mountain Lions 9-0 in five innings. Cierra Funke got the win for Hampshire. Players with multiple hits for the Trojans were Brittney Kesner, Kasey Combs, Stephanie Largent and Samantha Stokes. Funke helped her cause with a double in the fourth inning.
The second game was more of the same as Hampshire won 11-3 in six innings. Trailing for much of the game, Hampshire erupted for all of their runs in the fifth and sixth frames. Kasey Combs got the win for the Trojans on the mound. o
Project Development and Sports Editor
Sidekick: Lady Pooch
